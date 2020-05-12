Ahmaud Arbery shooting witness says he’s getting death threats | USA TODAY

May 12, 2020

 

'They've scared me': Man who taped Ahmaud Arbery shooting says he's gotten death threats.
RELATED: Updates on the arrests made in Arbery case

William Bryan says he has lost his job and received death threats after the video of Ahmaud Arbery's shooting was made public.

52 Comments on "Ahmaud Arbery shooting witness says he’s getting death threats | USA TODAY"

  2. Mr Paul Grimm | May 12, 2020 at 10:30 AM | Reply

    Who’s threatening him?

  3. Inspired Dreamer | May 12, 2020 at 10:39 AM | Reply

    Yeah kinda weird

  4. Rosee Negri | May 12, 2020 at 10:58 AM | Reply

    Welllll Ahmaud didn’t either!!!!!!

  5. 25hourproductions 25hourproductions | May 12, 2020 at 11:32 AM | Reply

    B S❗👎💯

  6. Richard Forhez | May 12, 2020 at 11:50 AM | Reply

    That’s kind of what happens when you hunt people, sir. What did he expect?

    • Richard Forhez | May 12, 2020 at 1:15 PM | Reply

      trader1up unlikely. He was dumb enough to share it with the police after participating in a manhunt that ended in murder. These people aren’t the smartest criminals in America.

    • Guerilla Gurus | May 12, 2020 at 1:17 PM | Reply

      Richard Forhez so are you saying it’s ok to turn into vigilantes and start harassing everyone involved. Or is it only ok when the goal is revenge? This dude did not commit any act causing the death of this guy. So why go after him?

    • Richard Forhez | May 12, 2020 at 1:27 PM | Reply

      @Guerilla Gurus I assume you haven’t read the initial police report that mentions Bryan: “Roddy attempted to block him, which was unsuccessful.” Which means Mr. Bryan or “Roddy” was also hunting him. That’s why he’s getting the hate he is getting. He absolutely was involved.

    • Mitch Butrisky | May 12, 2020 at 9:32 PM | Reply

      @Richard Forhez Did you see the video of the neighbor yelling at him and then he sprinted out of the house? He had been spotted in that neighborhood multiple times and entering houses that belong to someone else. In the middle of the night. So is he just admiring the construction? I think not. He was up to no good.

  7. Captian Ace | May 12, 2020 at 11:57 AM | Reply

    I’m sorry but what does this have to do with stimulas

  8. M.B. Talks | May 12, 2020 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    Here’s the thing; I understand people want something legally to happen to this man BUT! We can not forget because of his video we are inching into justice 🤷🏽‍♀️ IJS

  9. Palmstream_0825 | May 12, 2020 at 12:52 PM | Reply

    Is that the reason Bryan looked nervous & mostly kept quiet during the Cuomo interview? His lawyer didn’t help much though with that feisty approach.

  10. William hoy | May 12, 2020 at 1:28 PM | Reply

    The real question is why did they have guns in the first place. All they had to do was follow him and call the police and wait for them to show up. Look like a plan murder.

    • All American Man | May 12, 2020 at 2:41 PM | Reply

      Rejea J you were there?

    • Terry Summers | May 12, 2020 at 3:55 PM | Reply

      BECAUSE THE BLACK KID HAD BEEN ARRESTED FOR HAVING A GUN AND THE EX COP KNEW IT

    • phanatic215 | May 12, 2020 at 5:18 PM | Reply

      @Terry Summers he didn’t know who Ahmaud was at the time. He would have said his name during the 911 call.

    • COVID-19 Seattle | May 12, 2020 at 5:38 PM | Reply

      They did call the police. Ahmaud could just explain to them and wait for the 50. But he didn’t and tried to grab a shotgun. Why would he? Why did not he stop? Educated normal people would not run at all.

    • phanatic215 | May 12, 2020 at 6:34 PM | Reply

      @COVID-19 Seattle You don’t know someone’s intentions. Some guys in a truck, armed with shotguns, pulls up and tell you to obey their commands…you think you’re going to have a reasonable conversation with those people? The initial introduction was toxic.

  11. Florence Hughey | May 12, 2020 at 1:40 PM | Reply

    Are we suppose to feel sorry for him? Thoughts and prayers

  12. Richard Forhez | May 12, 2020 at 1:44 PM | Reply

    “Roddy attempted to block him, which was unsuccessful.” – Gregory McMichael; verbatim from original police report.

    “Roddy” is Mr. Bryan

    I don’t know how much clearer that can be that this man was involved…

    • Scott G. | May 12, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

      @sblizzy I’m convinced it will too. But the dwindling coverage by the MSM is not a good sign for you/your case however. The more info that has come out, the less they have covered it. To my eye, that seems to be because the recent info that has come out does not fit their “Racist white men killed innocent jogger in cold blood” narrative. The lack of (or at least dwindling of) coverage is a bad sign for you.

    • Scott G. | May 12, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

      @sblizzy Why 2? Hell let’s make it 3. Even 4. I don’t care how many cars/men with guns there are. My instinct is not going to be to attack the guy with the shotgun

    • sblizzy | May 12, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      Scott G. If the guy with the shotgun was in your face with it putting you in a life or death situation, chances are you would fight like hell for your life too…I know I would.

    • Scott G. | May 12, 2020 at 11:03 PM | Reply

      @sblizzy “In your face with it”. You mean holding it in front of you? You guys (you and people like you, who I’ve seen make similar arguments) seem to have a need to unnecessarily embellish the facts. First you say Ahmaud was cornered. Not true. Now you’re saying the shotgun was in his face. Not true. We have seen the same video. Stop trying to twist details to make them seem worse. A man was holding a shotgun in front of Ahmaud. Not pointing it at him. Holding it. Ahmaud decided to attack this man, and attempted to wrestle the gun away. A scuffle ensues, and Ahmaud gets shot. In *this* exact scenario (not any of the straw man scenarios you guys are so desperate to create), I simply cannot see myself choosing to charge the man with the shotgun.

    • sblizzy | May 12, 2020 at 11:03 PM | Reply

      Scott G. Even District Attorney Jackie Johnson who helped cover it up called it an embarrassing mistake.

  13. Dj Tenders | May 12, 2020 at 1:45 PM | Reply

    Just a reminder these news outlets LOVVVVVVEEEEE this stuff.. more clicks more $$ sheeep

  14. Kenny Jones | May 12, 2020 at 2:16 PM | Reply

    Dark lo got 20 for bullying wit witness…

  15. Mr Paul Grimm | May 12, 2020 at 2:17 PM | Reply

    This man needs some help

  17. sparklesandseahorses | May 12, 2020 at 4:27 PM | Reply

    Your going down buddy. YOU will be sorry for YOUR loss very soon.

  18. Getitin 2182 | May 12, 2020 at 6:47 PM | Reply

    The real question is why does my man cut his hair like this?

  19. The Right Side | May 12, 2020 at 7:46 PM | Reply

    They need to threaten his barber 💈

  20. Chloe Stevenson | May 12, 2020 at 10:54 PM | Reply

    That is horrible!!! Death threats?!?!? He had a right to film it for the sake of honesty and truth later!!! If the outcome was different they would be giving him praise!!!

