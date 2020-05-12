Ahmaud Arbery shooting witness says he’s getting death threats | USA TODAY

'They've scared me': Man who taped Ahmaud Arbery shooting says he's gotten death threats.

William Bryan says he has lost his job and received death threats after the video of Ahmaud Arbery's shooting was made public.

