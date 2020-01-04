After Trump’s Strike on Iran, Bracing for Retaliation – Day That Was | MSNBC

January 4, 2020

 

Iran vowed to seek revenge on the United States on Friday after an American airstrike killed one of the country's most powerful military and political figures, Qassem Soleimani. What’s next and will the escalation in conflict lead to a war?

75 Comments on "After Trump’s Strike on Iran, Bracing for Retaliation – Day That Was | MSNBC"

  1. C j | January 4, 2020 at 6:04 PM | Reply

    We cant even take care of the vets from our last war. Why would we even think of going into another?

  2. mymovetube | January 4, 2020 at 6:04 PM | Reply

    We the people will not be distracted from the impeachment and the crimes he has committed.

  3. VladI | January 4, 2020 at 6:07 PM | Reply

    Donnie boy did it just to change the subject.

  4. Eyehayt Apricots | January 4, 2020 at 6:09 PM | Reply

    Stopped by to just say MOSCOW MITCH

  5. Ryan Perry | January 4, 2020 at 6:10 PM | Reply

    So we just pretend that everything did not escalated when we pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal WICH THEY WERE COMPLIANT TO !!!!
    So let’s just sacrifice soldiers’s lives and mental health

    • Artin Kia | January 4, 2020 at 10:04 PM | Reply

      @ako tairi ya that’s why it got afew hundred pages. Lol

    • William H | January 4, 2020 at 10:14 PM | Reply

      @Mae Gary You support LGBTQ right?🤔

    • Wenyi Yang | January 4, 2020 at 10:22 PM | Reply

      Come on. No definite removal of nuclear arms and aggressive military expansion. You call that deal? I call that appeasement.

    • cessna caravan | January 4, 2020 at 10:35 PM | Reply

      There was really no such thing as a Iran nuclear deal. The fake news sold it to their gullible lib turds.
      The Iranian parliament never fully rectified the deal, meaning it was exactly like trumps impeachment by the Congress, totally useless.

      In Iran, the sole authority lies in the ayatollah, who never gave his approval! The deal was a dud from the get go.

      If that’s not worse, Iran took advantage of Obama fear of the deal falling through and increased attacks through its proxies in Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya and Palestine.
      The icing on the cake was Obama gifting billions to Iran in the hope of appeasement.
      Money that was used to further fund terrorist groups and helped an almost bankrupt nation to re start it’s nuclear program.
      Trump did right. It’s just shocking, how stupid lib turds are to actually believe in fake news.

  6. bob si dog | January 4, 2020 at 6:11 PM | Reply

    A gambler who bankrupted casinos is wagering bets using our military

    • Nicolas Alcalde | January 4, 2020 at 9:30 PM | Reply

      @MrDiscostu4u He did become president while the US had a booming economy and historic low minority unemployment. You aren’t wrong there. Too bad he’s slowed the economic growth, decreased manufacturing jobs, increased job outsourcing to other countries, given a massive tax break to the rich, etc. And too bad he’s an unabated racist. But that all comes from unbiased organizations and/or our own government institutions’ data/research so you won’t pay attention to any of it.

    • Carroll Armstrong | January 4, 2020 at 9:34 PM | Reply

      @William H Would you know that by personal experience or are you just curious?

    • michael perry | January 4, 2020 at 10:01 PM | Reply

      and we knew about it before we hired him for the job

  7. Debra A. | January 4, 2020 at 6:14 PM | Reply

    there better be intel or trump is a war criminal!!!

    • William H | January 4, 2020 at 10:12 PM | Reply

      @Water Maker You don’t deny you’re HOMOSEXUAL right?

    • Water Maker | January 4, 2020 at 10:12 PM | Reply

      @TOMMYTUNES your alternative facts are cute

    • Water Maker | January 4, 2020 at 10:13 PM | Reply

      @Timothy Burton only the Trump Cultists

    • Timothy Burton | January 4, 2020 at 10:19 PM | Reply

      @Water Maker – That’s a laugh…I’ve come across some of the most inane statements I’ve ever seen in my life in the last 30 minutes or so just reading this page. It’s amazing to me that some of these people are even willing to publicly expose their idiocy like this.

    • Billy Stahl | January 4, 2020 at 10:21 PM | Reply

      Debra A. You don’t publicize intelligence. You don’t give the terrorists a heads up. The U.S. government knows what they’re doing, for now. It would change if we get any of the current democratic nominees in office. Pray that doesn’t happen. 🙏

  8. Patrick Leaver | January 4, 2020 at 6:18 PM | Reply

    Way to go stupid. Send Eric, Jr., Kushner, Ivanka over there first. You the ultimate draft dodger would never go.

  9. Joe Cantero | January 4, 2020 at 6:23 PM | Reply

    You are going to pay big time, no military training and you done this. Lots of young people are going to hurt. Thanks Trump!

  10. Kathleen Blachere | January 4, 2020 at 6:25 PM | Reply

    In 2011 Trump tweeted that Obama would start a war with Iran to get re-elected because his numbers were tanking. Go figure.

  11. V | January 4, 2020 at 6:54 PM | Reply

    Cadet bone spurs has the cranial capacity of a house fly.

  12. James Pardee | January 4, 2020 at 6:57 PM | Reply

    Isn’t this action what is called an “international incident”?

  13. Alonzo Castoire | January 4, 2020 at 6:58 PM | Reply

    Send all those so called tough guy magatards to fight Iran so we can see what they’re made of. After all Trump made them all targets 🤣

    • DK DKR | January 4, 2020 at 10:02 PM | Reply

      Don Jr.’s too busy hunting captured endangered species.

    • Water Maker | January 4, 2020 at 10:07 PM | Reply

      @ala ska no wonder Trump looks like death warmed over

    • Water Maker | January 4, 2020 at 10:08 PM | Reply

      @ala ska The coward got 5 deferments for bone spurs

    • Jo Esguerra | January 4, 2020 at 10:16 PM | Reply

      You have to go to the Fox news YouTube channel..read how these MAGA crowd is cheering and celebrating what Trump just did. You can tell the nature and character of these people…. Bloodthirsty. They’re craving for violence, death and destruction. These are people who Idolize the man who lit the fuse.

  14. Unionjack Groves | January 4, 2020 at 7:09 PM | Reply

    How do you know when he’s lying? His mouth is moving

  15. Mark E | January 4, 2020 at 7:10 PM | Reply

    Psycho Trump has the wolves waiting for him when he leaves office. He’ll do anything just to stay there a little longer.

    • Lex K | January 4, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

      The stink of it is that he’s let the wolves loose on the exposed general public now while he stays guarded with his security. It’s all about him first, and the people later.

  16. Edwin Mintey | January 4, 2020 at 7:54 PM | Reply

    Meanwhile, Kim Jong Un is giggling.

  17. Joakim Kanon | January 4, 2020 at 8:13 PM | Reply

    ”How can I distract everybody from my impeachment? Oh, let’s destroy the world.”

    • Dave Schultz | January 4, 2020 at 9:21 PM | Reply

      Actually, the Impeachment scam is dying a slow death without any help. It’s sooooooo 2019;

    • Annamaria Iannacito | January 4, 2020 at 10:04 PM | Reply

      @Eric Graham Hey refucklikkkan, you are not immune to the danger, you are just too stupid to recognize the danger your hero has you and the world in.

  18. Tyran Mathurin | January 4, 2020 at 8:19 PM | Reply

    Trump was like, “I’m sick of whole impeachment thing! I’ll give congress and the media something more important to focus on!!” Lol.

  19. AttentionJunkie | January 4, 2020 at 8:45 PM | Reply

    This is a blatantly transparent attempt to shore up his popularity. He even said Obama would do this to win in 2012.

  20. Ken Jerome | January 4, 2020 at 9:10 PM | Reply

    This is like deja vu all over again!
    #NoWarForIsrael

