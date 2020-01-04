Iran vowed to seek revenge on the United States on Friday after an American airstrike killed one of the country's most powerful military and political figures, Qassem Soleimani. What’s next and will the escalation in conflict lead to a war?

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

After Trump’s Strike on Iran, Bracing for Retaliation – Day That Was | MSNBC