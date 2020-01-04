Iran vowed to seek revenge on the United States on Friday after an American airstrike killed one of the country's most powerful military and political figures, Qassem Soleimani. What’s next and will the escalation in conflict lead to a war?
After Trump’s Strike on Iran, Bracing for Retaliation – Day That Was | MSNBC
We cant even take care of the vets from our last war. Why would we even think of going into another?
@generationofswine Not America…..the criminally insane psychopathic refucklikkkans!!!!!
Sean your. To war with this crazy as president Donald. Trump.
Forgot Vietnam or WWII?
Because the slug trumputin wants to be a big man
@Jennifer Radach MAGA 2020
We the people will not be distracted from the impeachment and the crimes he has committed.
@William H what’s that got to do with him NOT being impeached and REMOVED?
mymovetube lol Sports are more of a distraction. The impeachment is more of a distraction.
@Jean Ward I’m just showcasing total lack of any credibility whatsoever other than SCHMEG HARVEST.
Donnie boy did it just to change the subject.
@William H I look forward to praying for your mental stability😂
Mandy Workman
What did he say?! He’s going to vote for #3 because Democrats support LGBTQ? At least I can rest assured that there’s no reason under that….
Mandy Workman
“And everyone knows it?” Hysterical! 😂
Stopped by to just say MOSCOW MITCH
Don’t bother.
@mike oren Thanks for the thumbs up.
So we just pretend that everything did not escalated when we pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal WICH THEY WERE COMPLIANT TO !!!!
So let’s just sacrifice soldiers’s lives and mental health
@ako tairi ya that’s why it got afew hundred pages. Lol
@Mae Gary You support LGBTQ right?🤔
Come on. No definite removal of nuclear arms and aggressive military expansion. You call that deal? I call that appeasement.
There was really no such thing as a Iran nuclear deal. The fake news sold it to their gullible lib turds.
The Iranian parliament never fully rectified the deal, meaning it was exactly like trumps impeachment by the Congress, totally useless.
In Iran, the sole authority lies in the ayatollah, who never gave his approval! The deal was a dud from the get go.
If that’s not worse, Iran took advantage of Obama fear of the deal falling through and increased attacks through its proxies in Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya and Palestine.
The icing on the cake was Obama gifting billions to Iran in the hope of appeasement.
Money that was used to further fund terrorist groups and helped an almost bankrupt nation to re start it’s nuclear program.
Trump did right. It’s just shocking, how stupid lib turds are to actually believe in fake news.
A gambler who bankrupted casinos is wagering bets using our military
@MrDiscostu4u He did become president while the US had a booming economy and historic low minority unemployment. You aren’t wrong there. Too bad he’s slowed the economic growth, decreased manufacturing jobs, increased job outsourcing to other countries, given a massive tax break to the rich, etc. And too bad he’s an unabated racist. But that all comes from unbiased organizations and/or our own government institutions’ data/research so you won’t pay attention to any of it.
@William H Would you know that by personal experience or are you just curious?
and we knew about it before we hired him for the job
there better be intel or trump is a war criminal!!!
@Water Maker You don’t deny you’re HOMOSEXUAL right?
@TOMMYTUNES your alternative facts are cute
@Timothy Burton only the Trump Cultists
@Water Maker – That’s a laugh…I’ve come across some of the most inane statements I’ve ever seen in my life in the last 30 minutes or so just reading this page. It’s amazing to me that some of these people are even willing to publicly expose their idiocy like this.
Debra A. You don’t publicize intelligence. You don’t give the terrorists a heads up. The U.S. government knows what they’re doing, for now. It would change if we get any of the current democratic nominees in office. Pray that doesn’t happen. 🙏
Way to go stupid. Send Eric, Jr., Kushner, Ivanka over there first. You the ultimate draft dodger would never go.
All the people that go there are mostly republicans. So stfu
During an interview he stated that he would disown and disinherit Tiffany if she joined the military! So he won’t send his kids but he will send ours!
You are going to pay big time, no military training and you done this. Lots of young people are going to hurt. Thanks Trump!
So not the guy who wanted to detonate nuclear bombs in the USA? On populated areas like California Newyork city, Chicago.. nah it’s Trumps fault someone is protecting your country from these terrorists.. You’re clueless.
MAGA 2020 Fuckwad
How much military training did Obama have? Clinton? Zero
Nah. Just a #2 Iranian Salami general blown off planet💥🌎!
KaBOOM💥!
In 2011 Trump tweeted that Obama would start a war with Iran to get re-elected because his numbers were tanking. Go figure.
trumps nos. are sky-rocketing, so whats your point snowflake
@Arthur Kroulikmore hilarious genius from a trumpette. Insight from the shallow end of the gene pool.
Cadet bone spurs has the cranial capacity of a house fly.
Even that is a generous description of his cognitive capacity… 😬
brilliant!
@David Hale Learn how to speak first before joining the conversation
💥BOOM! #2 Iranian Salami general steps off plane in Iraq💥, he exploded very good!
Laura Cannici you’re a very rude woman.
Isn’t this action what is called an “international incident”?
@Crystal Giddens infowars is Alex Jones. He is a terrorist like the fox news terror media.
@M E Ummm… Democrats support the LGBTQ community. *FACT
tinyurl.com/vpf95na
It’s called KILLING A TERRORIST!!
@SoHo STFU Ziobaby
Send all those so called tough guy magatards to fight Iran so we can see what they’re made of. After all Trump made them all targets 🤣
Don Jr.’s too busy hunting captured endangered species.
@ala ska no wonder Trump looks like death warmed over
@ala ska The coward got 5 deferments for bone spurs
You have to go to the Fox news YouTube channel..read how these MAGA crowd is cheering and celebrating what Trump just did. You can tell the nature and character of these people…. Bloodthirsty. They’re craving for violence, death and destruction. These are people who Idolize the man who lit the fuse.
How do you know when he’s lying? His mouth is moving
His body language right at the point when he says they caught him in the act shows deception. Sadly, his devoted followers will accept his word as evidence rather than actual information.
Unionjack Groves all politicians lie, what’s your point?
@Kaze all politicians lie. and Trump is not a politicians. MAGA TRUMP 2020
Psycho Trump has the wolves waiting for him when he leaves office. He’ll do anything just to stay there a little longer.
The stink of it is that he’s let the wolves loose on the exposed general public now while he stays guarded with his security. It’s all about him first, and the people later.
Meanwhile, Kim Jong Un is giggling.
He can get smoked too
”How can I distract everybody from my impeachment? Oh, let’s destroy the world.”
Actually, the Impeachment scam is dying a slow death without any help. It’s sooooooo 2019;
@Eric Graham Hey refucklikkkan, you are not immune to the danger, you are just too stupid to recognize the danger your hero has you and the world in.
Trump was like, “I’m sick of whole impeachment thing! I’ll give congress and the media something more important to focus on!!” Lol.
Wag the dog 2020
MAGA 2020. Don’t be jealous your guy couldn’t do it. Bre grateful for Your Country.
This is a blatantly transparent attempt to shore up his popularity. He even said Obama would do this to win in 2012.
This is like deja vu all over again!
#NoWarForIsrael