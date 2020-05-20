Aerial drone shows massive flooding in Michigan | USA Today

About 10,000 people were told to evacuate from parts of Michigan after floodwaters caused two dams to fail following heavy rain across the state.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency Tuesday for Midland County after the Edenville and Sanford dams breached and warned that downtown Midland could be under 9 feet of water by Wednesday afternoon.
The dam collapses have led to impassable roads, a boil water advisory — and raised regulatory questions about Edenville Dam's hydro-power generating license. It was unclear whether there were any fatalities from the flooding.
Bruh that ain’t looking good
That pavilion is looking like a pool donut in that flood.
Praying
🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔
America=Babylon
You know what youve been doing to Africans via witchcraft
What witchcraft ⁉️
people don’t even have a clue and if they hear it they dismiss as lunacy cast it off as crazy and then give you the funny face. even when its everywhere! the music the fashion rhetoric the indoctrination system, the policies the corruption the propaganda the pedofreaks the trafficking the justice system the 5g the AI the chemtrails the fluoride the virus…. people walking in their sleep …smh
ooh conspiracies 😂
My God touch n your Name Lord
Can’t Believe my eyes thanks for reporting. Prayers to everyone Prayers for Love of God.
That’s Another One For Apocalypse Bingo!
2020 *sighs*
Scary !! Prayer’s
it would be nice if they used this kind of footage to guide how they are going to raise up road /railroad/bridge/home areas etc so this doesn’t happen again….won’t hold my breath tho…
welcome to the winter water wonderland. Yeee Haa
USA could end up being 52 independent states .
No way would I live downstream of an earthen dam if I could possibly help it. I know many people don’t have that option.
Time to get the air boats out and look for people who need help. Prayers are with all of you!!
prayers for all in central Michigan
It’s a really nice area, too bad this is happening.
I live in Michigan and this is a big deal three damn broke it’s a really big deal they had to evacuate their homes
Its pretty bad here. Pray for our fellow michiganders 🙏
Baptism
Geeze what a mess! Is 2020 over yet?