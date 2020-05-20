Aerial drone shows massive flooding in Michigan | USA Today

About 10,000 people were told to evacuate from parts of Michigan after floodwaters caused two dams to fail following heavy rain across the state.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency Tuesday for Midland County after the Edenville and Sanford dams breached and warned that downtown Midland could be under 9 feet of water by Wednesday afternoon.

The dam collapses have led to impassable roads, a boil water advisory — and raised regulatory questions about Edenville Dam's hydro-power generating license. It was unclear whether there were any fatalities from the flooding.

