Aerial drone shows massive flooding in Michigan | USA Today

May 20, 2020

 

About 10,000 people were told to evacuate from parts of Michigan after floodwaters caused two dams to fail following heavy rain across the state.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency Tuesday for Midland County after the Edenville and Sanford dams breached and warned that downtown Midland could be under 9 feet of water by Wednesday afternoon.

The dam collapses have led to impassable roads, a boil water advisory — and raised regulatory questions about Edenville Dam's hydro-power generating license. It was unclear whether there were any fatalities from the flooding.

  1. Haaris Ahmed | May 20, 2020 at 2:46 PM | Reply

    Bruh that ain’t looking good

  2. bethany Yates | May 20, 2020 at 2:51 PM | Reply

    Praying

  3. Samantha 78 | May 20, 2020 at 2:58 PM | Reply

    🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔

  4. TRTK PT | May 20, 2020 at 2:58 PM | Reply

    America=Babylon
    You know what youve been doing to Africans via witchcraft

    • KELLI2L2 | May 20, 2020 at 3:10 PM | Reply

      What witchcraft ⁉️

    • mushishamandawa j | May 20, 2020 at 5:57 PM | Reply

      people don’t even have a clue and if they hear it they dismiss as lunacy cast it off as crazy and then give you the funny face. even when its everywhere! the music the fashion rhetoric the indoctrination system, the policies the corruption the propaganda the pedofreaks the trafficking the justice system the 5g the AI the chemtrails the fluoride the virus…. people walking in their sleep …smh

    • Isai R | May 20, 2020 at 8:29 PM | Reply

      ooh conspiracies 😂

  5. Evelyn Williams | May 20, 2020 at 3:03 PM | Reply

    My God touch n your Name Lord

  6. Donna Himpler | May 20, 2020 at 3:04 PM | Reply

    Can’t Believe my eyes thanks for reporting. Prayers to everyone Prayers for Love of God.

  7. Aya Torasu | May 20, 2020 at 3:46 PM | Reply

    That’s Another One For Apocalypse Bingo!

  8. x8x x8x | May 20, 2020 at 3:50 PM | Reply

    2020 *sighs*

  9. Michael Coffey | May 20, 2020 at 4:09 PM | Reply

    Scary !! Prayer’s

  10. Bea FreeAll | May 20, 2020 at 4:19 PM | Reply

    it would be nice if they used this kind of footage to guide how they are going to raise up road /railroad/bridge/home areas etc so this doesn’t happen again….won’t hold my breath tho…

  11. Mr. 07Freedom | May 20, 2020 at 4:20 PM | Reply

    welcome to the winter water wonderland. Yeee Haa

  12. The Gardener | May 20, 2020 at 5:07 PM | Reply

    USA could end up being 52 independent states .

  13. BJ Murr | May 20, 2020 at 5:35 PM | Reply

    No way would I live downstream of an earthen dam if I could possibly help it. I know many people don’t have that option.

  14. Larry M | May 20, 2020 at 6:02 PM | Reply

    Time to get the air boats out and look for people who need help. Prayers are with all of you!!

  15. patricia bell | May 20, 2020 at 6:19 PM | Reply

    prayers for all in central Michigan

  16. Kevin Clark | May 20, 2020 at 6:34 PM | Reply

    It’s a really nice area, too bad this is happening.

  17. Val B | May 20, 2020 at 7:05 PM | Reply

    I live in Michigan and this is a big deal three damn broke it’s a really big deal they had to evacuate their homes

  18. MerksPintSizedPenis | May 20, 2020 at 7:07 PM | Reply

    Its pretty bad here. Pray for our fellow michiganders 🙏

  19. Arnold Stollar | May 20, 2020 at 8:00 PM | Reply

    Baptism

  20. Virgo Blue | May 20, 2020 at 9:26 PM | Reply

    Geeze what a mess! Is 2020 over yet?

