Additional 2.98 Million People File For Unemployment, Total Rises To 36.5M | Stephanie Ruhle | MSNBC

2.98 million more Americans filed unemployment claims last week due to the coronavirus pandemic, bringing the new jobless total to 36.5 million people. Aired on 05/14/2020.

