Actors at the SAG Awards sound off on the ‘Megxit’ drama | USA TODAY

We asked stars at Sunday's SAG Awards what they make of all the news surrounding Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry – and if the couple should make Los Angeles their home.
#SAGAwards #SAG2020 #Megxit #MeghanMarkle #PrinceHarry
USA Today you sure you can compete with TMZ?
William has 3 children. Not 2.
Harry could take a government position to benefit his country (and family) on a 35hr to 40hr and return home every night and weekend to his wife and child. Multiple castles with guards, cooks, housekeeping and dogs seems like protection enough. What is Harry protecting Meghan and child from exactly? I’m upset, I’m upset… Lemme see a unicorn 🦄💔👑
True! I agree! I think Harry made a very good excuse using his mother and leaving the pressure as a Prince for his wife…they won’t last too long without Royal support and Public wouldn’t be happy if they are supported by their taxes since they left their duty.
🚛💂 Harry and Meghan’s new titles are going to be Burger King and Dairy Queen 👑😭😫 👑
Very funny
All media cashing in free views and publicity just putting Harry&Meghan names on it?😆
Haibo! First Brexit, then mixit, now meghxit, eventually exit not forgetting the bigshit!
I wish the best for them. I don’t really care, but I always wish people the best. I think Canada is a great place to live. They probably just want peace.
Yes, and so some other royals not just them
The last guy – well you have Charles then William then his two children… What happened to Prince Louis? Poor kid got left out!
This Jezabel will destroy the fatally naive Harry.