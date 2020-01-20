Actors at the SAG Awards sound off on the ‘Megxit’ drama | USA TODAY

We asked stars at Sunday's SAG Awards what they make of all the news surrounding Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry – and if the couple should make Los Angeles their home.

14 Comments on "Actors at the SAG Awards sound off on the ‘Megxit’ drama | USA TODAY"

  1. Keion Chase | January 20, 2020 at 1:04 AM | Reply

    Who
    WHY

  3. EX DUECE | January 20, 2020 at 1:18 AM | Reply

    USA Today you sure you can compete with TMZ?

  4. For Him | January 20, 2020 at 1:38 AM | Reply

    William has 3 children. Not 2.

  5. Alicia Seecharan | January 20, 2020 at 1:47 AM | Reply

    Harry could take a government position to benefit his country (and family) on a 35hr to 40hr and return home every night and weekend to his wife and child. Multiple castles with guards, cooks, housekeeping and dogs seems like protection enough. What is Harry protecting Meghan and child from exactly? I’m upset, I’m upset… Lemme see a unicorn 🦄💔👑

    • Saveurital | January 20, 2020 at 4:34 PM | Reply

      True! I agree! I think Harry made a very good excuse using his mother and leaving the pressure as a Prince for his wife…they won’t last too long without Royal support and Public wouldn’t be happy if they are supported by their taxes since they left their duty.

  6. Voodoo Trucker | January 20, 2020 at 2:23 AM | Reply

    🚛💂 Harry and Meghan’s new titles are going to be Burger King and Dairy Queen 👑😭😫 👑

  7. Cristina Lexy Reef Tank | January 20, 2020 at 3:44 AM | Reply

    All media cashing in free views and publicity just putting Harry&Meghan names on it?😆

  8. Bobby Deokali | January 20, 2020 at 10:10 AM | Reply

    Haibo! First Brexit, then mixit, now meghxit, eventually exit not forgetting the bigshit!

  9. S G | January 20, 2020 at 11:25 AM | Reply

    I wish the best for them. I don’t really care, but I always wish people the best. I think Canada is a great place to live. They probably just want peace.

  10. CerddWen | January 20, 2020 at 4:26 PM | Reply

    The last guy – well you have Charles then William then his two children… What happened to Prince Louis? Poor kid got left out!

  11. aubug5 | January 20, 2020 at 9:53 PM | Reply

    This Jezabel will destroy the fatally naive Harry.

