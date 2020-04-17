Actor teams up with local government to increase Covid-19 testing

CNN's Anderson Cooper speaks with Sean Penn about his organization's partnership with local governments in an effort to increase accessible Covid-19 testing in California. #CNN #News
Hope the world finds an answer soon for all of us
Stay safe everyone x
Celebrities are irrelevant
Thanks. You too.
Those with Heart and vision Stand up and Stand Tall. And pay it back to others under peril
Anyone trying to help this nightmare is a great thing.
Jacksonville is opening up the beaches tomorrow
Private citizens, local and state governments picking up the slack for failing President Trump. Much respect!
What a good guy.america needs more real man like him
Sean Penn’s a good egg and one who has stood up for America and the needs of people. We need more folks like this!
Well done to everyone involved in this. 🇨🇦
Bravo Mr Penn!! Hopefully others will follow your lead!
Sean penn should be organizing this as federal response. He is both passionate and skilled at helping ppl.
Leaning forward Sean kudos to you and yours.
I always liked Sean. Not only is he a great actor it seems he always steps up. We need all of Hollywood to do the same.
This guy is phenomenal. A talent and a force.
It’s really disturbing to see the self professed “greatest country in the world” treating its citizens like they don’t matter.
Seeing local and state government take action in testing, maintaining isolation and adhering to their scientific data is hopeful. America has no Leadership, just a blithering ego maniac with a Twitter obsession that needs to be blocked.
Has been for awhile, just not honest about it.
When a country does not have a leader, the entire country picks up the slack and does the job a president must do
It gives me just a little hope to see calm, intelligent, properly responsive people serving others in a human way in the media to counteract all the other disastrous things I see. We need to see more of this. Thank you
This is not months this is years. we are going to have years of being in quarantine America has not figured that out yet.
God bless this guy is a movie star and he’s doing something just like Tom Hanks I don’t see a lot of movie stars doing that God bless you guys
I will never forget watching Sean Penn in his boat helping people during hurricane Katrina.