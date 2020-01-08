Trump ally and defender Mike Lee is criticizing the Trump administration’s military briefing, calling it “probably the worst briefing” in his career on the Hill. Rep. Gregory Meeks joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss the shared sentiment with Lee from across the isle, arguing the briefing was “really a joke” as “there was nothing of substance” to show “whether there was any imminent threat.” Aired on 01/08/20.

'Absolutely Insane': Trump Ally Blasts Trump, Dems Call Briefing A 'Joke' | MSNBC