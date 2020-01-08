‘Absolutely Insane’: Trump Ally Blasts Trump, Dems Call Briefing A ‘Joke’ | MSNBC

January 8, 2020

 

Trump ally and defender Mike Lee is criticizing the Trump administration’s military briefing, calling it “probably the worst briefing” in his career on the Hill. Rep. Gregory Meeks joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss the shared sentiment with Lee from across the isle, arguing the briefing was “really a joke” as “there was nothing of substance” to show “whether there was any imminent threat.” Aired on 01/08/20.
64 Comments on "‘Absolutely Insane’: Trump Ally Blasts Trump, Dems Call Briefing A ‘Joke’ | MSNBC"

  1. Eagle Eyes | January 8, 2020 at 9:35 PM | Reply

    Trump should be stripped of all war powers! I don’t want myself or anyone else to die!…

  2. Rip Off | January 8, 2020 at 9:40 PM | Reply

    Trump rational is off, 😂🤣😁😎😁😂, watch him fire Pompeo.

  3. Cynthia Ahern | January 8, 2020 at 9:42 PM | Reply

    It sounds like Trump is slurring again. He’s sniffing in and he’s not pronouncing things correctly again

  4. Rip Off | January 8, 2020 at 9:44 PM | Reply

    My prediction is, Pompeo will fall HARD!!!

  5. Tixe 100 | January 8, 2020 at 9:44 PM | Reply

    Pelosi—telling it like it is. No sham trial. When the boys settle down and figure that out, we can move forward.
    As long as the republicans remain in their religious/conspiracy fugue state, we can’t cooperate by depending on legal logic and structures.
    So hold the articles and send them to the senate when it makes legal sense to do so.

    • Dave Schultz | January 8, 2020 at 10:11 PM | Reply

      She’s more mixed up than a feather in the whirlwind 😵💫

    • April Valleyvamp | January 8, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

      Tixe 100 – If they don’t like that idea then but the ‘pause’ button, subpoena Bolton, and figure out if they should consider more articles of impeachment! They’ve said any new info pertaining to impeachment can be added before the end of the trial!

    • Scott Hilliard | January 8, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

      If Pelosi had a “slam dunk” she would have sprinted those papers over to Trump….she’s got nothing, and fears the backlash.

  6. Door Spook | January 8, 2020 at 9:45 PM | Reply

    Is this really necessary. Trump is impeached, let’s make him irrelevant again.

    • Stephen C. | January 8, 2020 at 10:12 PM | Reply

      @Jeff C he is impeached!!!! Try and learn something!!!! You literally just gave the most amazing display of ignorance, thank you. The house impeaches and the senate removes.

    • D. B. | January 8, 2020 at 10:22 PM | Reply

      @Stephen C. it’s pointless arguing with a fool. Cant have a battle of wits with the witless……

    • Susan Ottenthal | January 8, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

      @Jeff C
      TRUMP IS IMPEACHED!!
      Only through the Senate can
      he be REMOVED that is if the Senate decides to go
      along with the House
      Articles of Impeachment, but as of right now, Trump
      IS IMPEACHED and he WILL
      go down in the History records as the FIRST PRESIDENT to be Impeached in his first term
      in Office. How PATHETIC!!!

  7. Laura Locke | January 8, 2020 at 9:51 PM | Reply

    The most powerful country in the world is at the mercy of an ignorant old nose breather. God help us all. Hug the ones you love ❤️

  8. Michael Schwartz | January 8, 2020 at 9:51 PM | Reply

    Oh god, the sniffing. It’s insufferable. Obviously the WH needs to introduce regular drug tests

  9. T Slap | January 8, 2020 at 9:52 PM | Reply

    The trial will be such a joke. Mr Mitch Magoo chose his daddy’s side.

  10. arasto Rabati | January 8, 2020 at 9:55 PM | Reply

    Israel and Saudi using USA army’s like dogs 🐕🐕🐕🐶🐶🐶🐩🐩🐕🐕

    • arasto Rabati | January 8, 2020 at 10:39 PM | Reply

      Who talks about 9,11 baby this Jewish do why this day’s over 2000 Jewish holidays baby

    • antichoice1 | January 8, 2020 at 10:40 PM | Reply

      We have barely used our army, what are you talking about LOL?

    • Edgardo Galvez | January 8, 2020 at 10:41 PM | Reply

      AMERICANS ARE NEVER SAFE AND NEVER WILL UNTIL THIS RACIST NAZI CHILDREN ABUSER FEMALE DEGRADER DERANGED EVIL BRAINLESS GREEDY CORRUPT CRIMINAL OBESE PIG DONALD TRUMP LEAVES THE WHITE HOUSE FOR GOOD!!
      THIS PSYCOPATH DONALD TRUMP WILL END THIS WORLD WITH HIS EVILNESS AND HUNGER TO RULE AMERICA WITH HIS FANTASIZED MONARCHY!!
      DONALD TRUMP’S 😈 EVILNESS SURPASSED SATAN’S!!

  11. Blake still in the game | January 8, 2020 at 9:56 PM | Reply

    Trump sound like a orange robot!

  12. ma,ma gee's gospel | January 8, 2020 at 10:01 PM | Reply

    That briefing was nothing more than a Big Photo Opp, For the benefit of the Republican and Trump, They’re just talking loud and saying absolutely nothing ! 🤔

  13. Trey Atkins | January 8, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

    If most Republican Senators are upset with Pelosi not sending the articles than they should subpoena John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney to testify.

  14. I.M. Peach | January 8, 2020 at 10:08 PM | Reply

    tRump looked deranged today. His breathing was laboured & his make-up looked like a mortician just made-up a stiff.

  15. Dark Rainbow | January 8, 2020 at 10:09 PM | Reply

    I hear “ruthless terrorist.”

    I imagine an old man watching 80s reruns of GI Joe.

  16. Diego Suarez | January 8, 2020 at 10:11 PM | Reply

    That briefings looked more like a silly stunt, than anything serious.

  17. Da Guz | January 8, 2020 at 10:13 PM | Reply

    He’s been sniffing Adderall and his dentures are about to fall out. He’s in bad shape, his health is declining.

  18. Lashonay Wiley | January 8, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

    The glue seems a little loose for those dentures. He’s on it today…

  19. sandra casso | January 8, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

    When you see him swinging from side to side and breathing like a pervert, you know he’s just trying to read the script. He so predictable and our enemies know it.

  20. Rachel Bennett | January 8, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

    It’s so obvious when he’s using a teleprompter. He speaks in a slow monotone and struggles to read every word.

    • J M M | January 8, 2020 at 10:38 PM | Reply

      Rachel Bennett Exactly. Juxtapostion his teleprompter ‘reading’ with his idiotic rally speeches and it is so obvious and soooo sad.

