Trump ally and defender Mike Lee is criticizing the Trump administration’s military briefing, calling it “probably the worst briefing” in his career on the Hill. Rep. Gregory Meeks joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss the shared sentiment with Lee from across the isle, arguing the briefing was “really a joke” as “there was nothing of substance” to show “whether there was any imminent threat.” Aired on 01/08/20.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
'Absolutely Insane': Trump Ally Blasts Trump, Dems Call Briefing A 'Joke' | MSNBC
Trump should be stripped of all war powers! I don’t want myself or anyone else to die!…
@New York New York 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂
Trump should stripped of all powers period!!!
Eagle Eyes Factsssss👈
Trump rational is off, 😂🤣😁😎😁😂, watch him fire Pompeo.
Sweet Jesus I had the exact thought.
I say by mid to late January pompeo history. Watch👀
It sounds like Trump is slurring again. He’s sniffing in and he’s not pronouncing things correctly again
Snortin’ like a walrus! Suckers getting really tubby and slooooow…Trying to hang on to Melania when he’s coming down those AF1 stairs.
@Catherine W The Adderall is frying his nasal membranes.
@kevin bryant nope, Adderall, frying his nasal membranes.
Man is tired from making this country great again. He has done alot in the last 3 years. Im glad he is doing his job . get some rest Sir.
@kevin bryant Adderall…. Google it. Didn’t you see all of that reporting in 2017? Rick Wilson mentions it regularly.
My prediction is, Pompeo will fall HARD!!!
hope so
I hope so. He is way to giddy and on a power high. He thinks he can get away with anything . The gadfly is infuriating. Also, never seen an army man with so little regard for rules
Mike ‘Pompous’.. more apt.
Pelosi—telling it like it is. No sham trial. When the boys settle down and figure that out, we can move forward.
As long as the republicans remain in their religious/conspiracy fugue state, we can’t cooperate by depending on legal logic and structures.
So hold the articles and send them to the senate when it makes legal sense to do so.
She’s more mixed up than a feather in the whirlwind 😵💫
Tixe 100 – If they don’t like that idea then but the ‘pause’ button, subpoena Bolton, and figure out if they should consider more articles of impeachment! They’ve said any new info pertaining to impeachment can be added before the end of the trial!
If Pelosi had a “slam dunk” she would have sprinted those papers over to Trump….she’s got nothing, and fears the backlash.
Is this really necessary. Trump is impeached, let’s make him irrelevant again.
@Jeff C he is impeached!!!! Try and learn something!!!! You literally just gave the most amazing display of ignorance, thank you. The house impeaches and the senate removes.
@Stephen C. it’s pointless arguing with a fool. Cant have a battle of wits with the witless……
@Jeff C
TRUMP IS IMPEACHED!!
Only through the Senate can
he be REMOVED that is if the Senate decides to go
along with the House
Articles of Impeachment, but as of right now, Trump
IS IMPEACHED and he WILL
go down in the History records as the FIRST PRESIDENT to be Impeached in his first term
in Office. How PATHETIC!!!
The most powerful country in the world is at the mercy of an ignorant old nose breather. God help us all. Hug the ones you love ❤️
A orange nose breather. I think maybe it’s the ADDERALL.
And I guess you’re a slack jaw mouth breather. 😵💫
#BrainDamagedDonCheetolini 🤣
@Dave Schultz
#cult45
does Pelosi breathe through her mouth??
Oh god, the sniffing. It’s insufferable. Obviously the WH needs to introduce regular drug tests
😂😂👍
Snuffilufigious
The trial will be such a joke. Mr Mitch Magoo chose his daddy’s side.
He has to who else can he hope to pardon Mr and Mrs Magoo..
The whole premise was a joke to Begin with. Nancy is failing and Senate DEMOCRATS are turning on her.
@Dave Schultz .Dream on snowflake.
@Doug Leschak , Her fellow Californian, Feinstein, said if Impeachment is soooooo urgent then she needs to submit it now or walk away.
How can anyone look at trump speaking and say, “That’s my guy! He is looking out for me!”?
Israel and Saudi using USA army’s like dogs 🐕🐕🐕🐶🐶🐶🐩🐩🐕🐕
Who talks about 9,11 baby this Jewish do why this day’s over 2000 Jewish holidays baby
We have barely used our army, what are you talking about LOL?
AMERICANS ARE NEVER SAFE AND NEVER WILL UNTIL THIS RACIST NAZI CHILDREN ABUSER FEMALE DEGRADER DERANGED EVIL BRAINLESS GREEDY CORRUPT CRIMINAL OBESE PIG DONALD TRUMP LEAVES THE WHITE HOUSE FOR GOOD!!
THIS PSYCOPATH DONALD TRUMP WILL END THIS WORLD WITH HIS EVILNESS AND HUNGER TO RULE AMERICA WITH HIS FANTASIZED MONARCHY!!
DONALD TRUMP’S 😈 EVILNESS SURPASSED SATAN’S!!
Trump sound like a orange robot!
That orange buffoon reads like a 6 yr old child .
That briefing was nothing more than a Big Photo Opp, For the benefit of the Republican and Trump, They’re just talking loud and saying absolutely nothing ! 🤔
If most Republican Senators are upset with Pelosi not sending the articles than they should subpoena John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney to testify.
tRump looked deranged today. His breathing was laboured & his make-up looked like a mortician just made-up a stiff.
He looked zombie. He can’t read prompters cause he’s to vain (?????) to wear his glasses. He looked so spaced I wondered if the had placed one of those HUGE teleprompter screens on the opposite wall. He had a faraway look. I wish he would go faraway…
@Colin Dunbar Your words to God’s ear!
Every time he’s like that he gives the impression that he will fall dead in the middle of his speech .
I.M. Peach I wish…
I am not a Trump supporter, but the man looked bad. I may not like his policies, or lack of them, but I do not wish him ill health.
I hear “ruthless terrorist.”
I imagine an old man watching 80s reruns of GI Joe.
That briefings looked more like a silly stunt, than anything serious.
He’s been sniffing Adderall and his dentures are about to fall out. He’s in bad shape, his health is declining.
…if only. …and let him go.
Very bad shape, but luckily we have Our Saviour Biden; he will make America great again won’t he?
Its hard to make that many jobs and create a better economy for America. He has done a great job for 3 years. Hope he rests up he has another 5 more to go. God bless you Trump.
Howdy 😂🤣🤣😂
The glue seems a little loose for those dentures. He’s on it today…
When you see him swinging from side to side and breathing like a pervert, you know he’s just trying to read the script. He so predictable and our enemies know it.
It’s so obvious when he’s using a teleprompter. He speaks in a slow monotone and struggles to read every word.
Rachel Bennett Exactly. Juxtapostion his teleprompter ‘reading’ with his idiotic rally speeches and it is so obvious and soooo sad.