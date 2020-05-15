A virtual roundtable panel including Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, professors Eddie Glaude Jr. and Leslie M. Harris and Pulitzer-winning columnist Clarence Page discuss the NYT's 1619 Project. Aired on 5/14/2020.

A Roundtable Discussion On The Times' 1619 Project | Morning Joe | MSNBC