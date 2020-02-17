On Presidents Day, Joy Ann Reid takes a look at how the decisions candidates make can shape generations to come. Aired on 02/17/20.
A Great President’s Historically Disastrous VP Pick | All In | MSNBC
Donald Trump thinks this day is about him.
Rump does not possess any honorable qualities. Impeached forever
How are they going to take the house when they are losing the senate and the presidency?
Well Lincoln’s mistake was he picked a DEMOCRAT.
yeah, when they were the party of white supremacy; that has been a different party for the last half century…
@TheBase1aransas Impeachment is not a coup despite what the wildly unpopular and completely ignorant Trump may say on the subject. If Obama were to be faulted for anything, it would be for not going harder against the corrupt and criminal traitor Trump. Obama gravely misjudged the number of American gullible enough to be conned by Trump.
@ruth depew Subverting the Rule of Law to enact an impeachment has consequences. Obama gave the orders for severely illegal acts and TOTALLY abused his power, essentially acting as a Communist Dictator. #NothingCanStopWhatsComing
@TheBase1aransas You’re pathetically desperate, sad troll. Obama did nothing wrong, and you’ll never get over it. 😂
If you live in the South Lincoln was not considered a Great President. … “Hooray For Dixie”!
That’s because Lincoln was elected by Northern Liberals.
You’re celebrating treason in the form of secession of the Southeen states? As well as the support for the continuation of slavery so the southern slave owners, who owned millions of more slaves than those in residing in the north, would have more voting power (remember each black man was considered to have 3/5 the “value” of a white man). Thus they would’ve been able to defeat any policy trying to eliminate slavery. How incredibly disturbing of you to make this ignorant comment. Think before you speak, or, more aptly, begin by just thinking.
Looking at why presidents choose one person over another as the VP has more to do with getting votes than any values the two might share. This is a good thing to keep in mind when thinking about Joe Biden.
On the list of the 10 worst presidents in America’s history, Trump now holds all 10 spots.
Lincoln was a tyrant.
Lincoln was a Republican
Yes, he was a Republican that was elected by Northern Liberals.
@Ryan Ellison Good. We both agree he was a Republican.
Yes he was. Democrats were supported by Southern Whites.
Universal Basic Income for all now!
She forgets to mention that Andrew Johnson was a Democrat.
What ever one thinks of Lincoln choosing a Democrat—Johnson—the politics of the day were such that Lincoln thought it wise to try to unify the Union in order to prepare for the trials that he knew were coming. Once Lincoln was assassinated, and his Democrat VP took the Presidency, Reconstruction lost it’s zeal, and all hope for “40 acres and a mule” slipped away.
Also, at the start of the clip, did you hear Reid say “unlike today” when referencing Republicans in Lincoln’s time being against slavery??! Unbelievable.
**Fun fact: No Republican EVER owned slaves. Not one.
(Ulysses S. Grant did inherit a slave while he was young Democrat—before switching parties.)
https://www.politifact.com/article/2019/jun/27/fact-checking-larry-elders-reparations-chatter-fox/
Parties represent people. Over 150 years demographically, geographically, ideologically the parties can and have changed. For example. Most southern whites used to support the Democrats. The southern democrats were the anti-federal, small government, rural, segregation party. The republican party was mostly the northern, federal, big business and anti-slavery party. Of course there were also northern democrats that were opposed to slavery. Anyway, over time and over century Mississippi and Arkansas for example that used to vote Democrats 90% statewide now vote Republican. The demographics haven’t changed much they are mostly white but ideological the 2 parties have adapted to changing times and ideologies have shifted over time.
Black used to vote 90% republicans during civil war. This changed in great depression and now blacks vote 90% democratic.
Lincoln was not President for 6 years, and was not assasinated a year after reelection. He was president just barely 4 years, and was assassinated just shortly after reelection. The dates of his presidency were March 4, 1861 – April 14, 1865
When Bernie is on stage , his stage is a open borders stage. That means if you want come on up and take his Mic and toss him a side.
Literally no one is for open borders, low-information toad.
@CShield sure the democrats aren’t for open borders. They say they aren’t for open borders and even put in place programs they know wont work to make it appear they are trying to keep people out. When in reality they keep pouring in. Maybe if I watched more CNN I would be educated right. China, North Korea, and a handful of other countries are places that don’t have open borders. Most western countries are open borders and that’s why they have the issues they do today. If you say you aren’t for open borders but do nothing to control your border than basically you support it. When Obama was President the whole continent of Europe was one big open border. That is just a reality , not a opinion.
@Bo Shepherd Literally no one is for open borders, whinyass crybaby.
I get so tired of trump comparing himself to Honest Abe Lincoln trumps not even fit to shine Abraham Lincoln’s shoes much less possess any of President Lincoln’s qualities