A magnitude 5.9 aftershock has hit Puerto Rico just days after it was struck by a magnitude 6.4 earthquake. NBC News' Nicole Acevedo has details.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
5.9 Magnitude Aftershock Hits Puerto Rico Days After Earthquake | MSNBC
Heartbreaking what PR is dealing with.
cant get a break
This is the worse thing to happen to PR since Ricky Martin.
Australia: I am I a joke to you
I didnt realize puerto rico was this prone to earthquakes. After those hurricanes this isnt good……
Evidently, God has had enough with Puerto Rico.
This mismanaged, corrupt garbage dump has run out of chances.
Hopefully, some of the innocent Puerto Ricans will get to safety, before the island sinks to the ocean floor.
@hhhk20 shut up. There are earthquakes and trgedies anywhere near a faultline or coast. Louisiana gets hit by a massive hurricane like all the time.
You think “god” wants nothing to do with anyone in Louisiana?
What a simple solution to a complicated problem (this usually means its wrong).
Firghtening Truth, I didn’t read your comment from earlier, but thanks for pointing it out, I understood your explanation very well.
I understand that the tension and energy needs to be released. I understand that it will take time for this to stop and that what’s happening is normal and part of our nature. I’m frustrated because of everything, I am tired. It had been going on for days and no one gave it enough attention.
We were told not to worry, to stay calm “ no habrán temblores mucha magnitud que los pongan en riesgo” “la falla no es capaz de provocar una magnitud alta”. I’m only hoping nothing more serious than this will happen.
And again, thank you for explaining
Its prone to failure… leeches
Earthquakes are terrifying, my condolences to Puerto Rico.
@Marcus Guzman Supporting demoncrat baby killers and their policies …. NOT in God`s favor.
Moron.
JUST FYI…Puerto Rico GDP per capita is about 27,300…it is very much a welfare commonwealth. I’m a big believer in states pulling their own weight (there are many FAILED RED states, that California must support, for example…Mississipi, etc). And with Puerto Rico…they are the worst performer, that we all must support. PS: MAKE THEM A STATE, OR CUT THEM LOOSE.
How blue states support red states: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tnVPVd5YXnI
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_U.S._states_by_GDP_per_capita
https://tradingeconomics.com/puerto-rico/gdp-per-capita
@Maria J – They hurt themselves the most. Stop building in flood / storm surge areas, and start building up to code. They have billions of dollars to do just that. https://www.fema.gov/news-release/2019/01/02/new-building-codes-support-puerto-rico-building-back-stronger
FYI about PR: https://www.curbed.com/2018/9/20/17870542/puerto-rico-hurricane-maria-damage-rebuilding
It’s as if a dark cloud has settled over Puerto Rico.
Jack pine Savage *GO BACK TO STARTING WARS AND ABUSING PEOPLE TO FEEL LIKE YOU’RE BETTER THAN THEM AND IGNORING YOUR NEIGHBOURHOOD/COMMUNITY HOMELESS. BELIEVE IT OR NOT, WARS ARE AS DESTRUCTIVE AS HURRICANES AND EARTHQUAKES.*
Jack pine Savage yeah they are called democrats
🙏 Tomorrow isn’t guaranteed for anyone. Time we should reflect on our lives and future. May God give salvation to lost lives and those that have survived. May he bring peace, guidance and meet the needs of everyone.
@Alfred Cohen bro you need to shut up you know nothing about the political instability Puerto Rico has been going through years with corruption politicians taking the people money for years there worst then they are in American I’m. Puerto Rican born and rise I can tell you that Trump isn’t the problem it’s the corruption and the gang activity going wild
@linger4605 Donald trump is a black ☁
Elon, send your batteries!
A 5.9 is NOT a “aftershock”, it’s another event.
God please 🙏😔💔🇵🇷
Please pray for Puerto Rico! I lived there as a child and it was the most idyllic and wonderful part of my memories. Its is a beautiful, gorgeous place. The people are so giving and wonderful. My love to the Puerto Rican people!
@MrSivram28 who ever people want to pray to, whether they’re religious or spiritual or not. Just wish the people to be safe and recover.
@Narata where do you live? I’d love to live there too. We in Fl live with extreme heat, hurricanes etc. Is that because we arent religous that we have to live in these conditions?
@Clair Pahlavi do you mean Croatia?
@Ness Marroquin have you lived everywhere in AZ? Because my aunt moved there and was sad she had to move back to her home state to take care of sick family. She loved AZ and all the people. There’s junkies everywhere. Every city in America has junkies.
@Ness Marroquin EVERY person you’ve met or talked to down there has said it’s the worst place to live? You’ve not met 1 or 10 ppl that have said it’s nice? Come on. Every state has its problems but to say the whole state is bad?
my prayers to puerto rico sending all the love from nicaragua 🙂
@Eric Garcia
not that I know of and the thousands of tourists that I see here everyday 🙂
Matias D.C https://youtu.be/3Vj_12ck7t8
@Eric Garcia
that crisis was in 2017 and happened in managua
https://youtu.be/oOne8zE9R0w
@Eric Garcia does it really matter? Who cares at least someone has a heart and care for others. Does it matter where they are from?
Hockeymom #67 I literally hate people on the internet like you
Pray for Puerto Rico😢
you wont always like God’s answer to a prayer
Lol remember when we’re praying for them after the hurricane, and now this, your prayers mean nothing
Summer Love I Pray it they get hit AGAIN!!!
Is this Just a build up for a Big Earthquake?
Hopefully not. The big one is usually first
no, usually its good to have a lot of small quakes as it releases energy in small bursts instead of one big burst(quake)
Estrelleta so sort of like diarrhea?
@Fellow Biodegradable Homosapien yes
Omg everybody panic! The Whole World is going to Explode! No really, california is next…
Bruh my grandma there 🙏🏽
Hi five 🙏
I hope your grandma is doing okay and that she’s safe.
Praying for her. Have you spoke to her? Is she ok??
Puerto Rico!! My friend I pray you and your family are safe!!😟😟🙏🙏🙏💙💗💗💗
Is it an aftershock or is it an earthquake there two different things- media 🙄
Laura Strong
An aftershock is a type of earthquake! But I’m sure the people suffering don’t care what it’s called all they know is the earth is quaking destroying their lives🤦🏽♂️
My thoughts and prayers have been with them since the past 4 days.Something must not be working because they’re not helping
As if Puerto Rico hasn’t had enough…God be with them.
C.C. *God isn’t real… recreating/updating infrastructure is, though.*
if God wasn’t real He wouldn’t have you so pressed. Following your logic, if you don’t believe God is real, you going around fussing about Him is the equivalent of you going around fussing at people for believing in santa claus.
This is sad man back to back they cant catch a break
🙏🏼 🇵🇷
willmatic 84 I know I feel bad. Praying for my people 🙏🏼🇵🇷
I was on vacation in Puerto Rico in late October and it is such a beautiful place. Wishing everyone the best during yet another disaster.
I was there in October as well. weird timing.
I was there in September and dream about it every night 😩
Puerto Rico has never rebuilt form hurricanes that hit two years ago.
@Katie Kane That never happened.
@Michael Pomales seriously? Trump. You want to blame Trump? How about the DEMOCRATS that run PR? What have they done with the money?? They sure haven’t done anything to help the people of PR. I guess the left always want to blame a man that has NO TIES TO POLITICS and had done more the citizens of this country than the ones in the past. You really believe that the lowest unemployment in the last 50yrs is NObama’s administration? Or the stock market doing so great? Or that North Korea and South Korea have come to a civilized agreement to not bomb each other? How many Military has died under Trumps administration vs NObama and both Bush’s? Please come with facts when you make statements about YOUR President. If you don’t like him and what he has done for this country and dozens others by making them responsible for their part in their own governments then move to those other places. Absolutely ridiculous statement man.
@Dragonice Lakeoffire wrong, there were funds diverted.
@Hockeymom #67 seek help
“Earthquakes are terrifying, my condolences to Puerto Rico.”- Conservative Californian