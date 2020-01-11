5.9 Magnitude Aftershock Hits Puerto Rico Days After Earthquake | MSNBC

TOPICS:

January 11, 2020

 

A magnitude 5.9 aftershock has hit Puerto Rico just days after it was struck by a magnitude 6.4 earthquake. NBC News' Nicole Acevedo has details.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

66 Comments on "5.9 Magnitude Aftershock Hits Puerto Rico Days After Earthquake | MSNBC"

  1. Brodie O’Mally 5 | January 11, 2020 at 1:13 PM | Reply

    Heartbreaking what PR is dealing with.

  2. S1LVAW0LF | January 11, 2020 at 1:22 PM | Reply

    I didnt realize puerto rico was this prone to earthquakes. After those hurricanes this isnt good……

    • hhhk20 | January 11, 2020 at 6:07 PM | Reply

      Evidently, God has had enough with Puerto Rico.
      This mismanaged, corrupt garbage dump has run out of chances.
      Hopefully, some of the innocent Puerto Ricans will get to safety, before the island sinks to the ocean floor.

    • Firghtening Truth | January 11, 2020 at 6:11 PM | Reply

      @hhhk20 shut up. There are earthquakes and trgedies anywhere near a faultline or coast. Louisiana gets hit by a massive hurricane like all the time.

      You think “god” wants nothing to do with anyone in Louisiana?

      What a simple solution to a complicated problem (this usually means its wrong).

    • KLiann | January 11, 2020 at 6:48 PM | Reply

      Firghtening Truth, I didn’t read your comment from earlier, but thanks for pointing it out, I understood your explanation very well.
      I understand that the tension and energy needs to be released. I understand that it will take time for this to stop and that what’s happening is normal and part of our nature. I’m frustrated because of everything, I am tired. It had been going on for days and no one gave it enough attention.
      We were told not to worry, to stay calm “ no habrán temblores mucha magnitud que los pongan en riesgo” “la falla no es capaz de provocar una magnitud alta”. I’m only hoping nothing more serious than this will happen.
      And again, thank you for explaining

    • Jack Shite | January 11, 2020 at 7:48 PM | Reply

      Its prone to failure… leeches

  3. Conservative Californian | January 11, 2020 at 1:25 PM | Reply

    Earthquakes are terrifying, my condolences to Puerto Rico.

  4. Jack pine Savage | January 11, 2020 at 1:25 PM | Reply

    It’s as if a dark cloud has settled over Puerto Rico.

    • Earla Weese | January 11, 2020 at 5:19 PM | Reply

      Jack pine Savage *GO BACK TO STARTING WARS AND ABUSING PEOPLE TO FEEL LIKE YOU’RE BETTER THAN THEM AND IGNORING YOUR NEIGHBOURHOOD/COMMUNITY HOMELESS. BELIEVE IT OR NOT, WARS ARE AS DESTRUCTIVE AS HURRICANES AND EARTHQUAKES.*

    • mark spannar | January 11, 2020 at 5:37 PM | Reply

      Jack pine Savage yeah they are called democrats

    • kc Cox | January 11, 2020 at 5:38 PM | Reply

      🙏 Tomorrow isn’t guaranteed for anyone. Time we should reflect on our lives and future. May God give salvation to lost lives and those that have survived. May he bring peace, guidance and meet the needs of everyone.

    • Michael Romero | January 11, 2020 at 6:06 PM | Reply

      @Alfred Cohen bro you need to shut up you know nothing about the political instability Puerto Rico has been going through years with corruption politicians taking the people money for years there worst then they are in American I’m. Puerto Rican born and rise I can tell you that Trump isn’t the problem it’s the corruption and the gang activity going wild

    • Francisca Molina | January 11, 2020 at 7:47 PM | Reply

      @linger4605 Donald trump is a black ☁

  5. deanerhar | January 11, 2020 at 1:26 PM | Reply

    Elon, send your batteries!

  6. {// WTF! //} | January 11, 2020 at 1:41 PM | Reply

    A 5.9 is NOT a “aftershock”, it’s another event.

  7. Sujeiry Mendoza | January 11, 2020 at 2:02 PM | Reply

    God please 🙏😔💔🇵🇷

  8. tessamersus | January 11, 2020 at 2:02 PM | Reply

    Please pray for Puerto Rico! I lived there as a child and it was the most idyllic and wonderful part of my memories. Its is a beautiful, gorgeous place. The people are so giving and wonderful. My love to the Puerto Rican people!

    • Hockeymom #67 | January 11, 2020 at 6:15 PM | Reply

      @MrSivram28 who ever people want to pray to, whether they’re religious or spiritual or not. Just wish the people to be safe and recover.

    • Hockeymom #67 | January 11, 2020 at 6:16 PM | Reply

      @Narata where do you live? I’d love to live there too. We in Fl live with extreme heat, hurricanes etc. Is that because we arent religous that we have to live in these conditions?

    • Hockeymom #67 | January 11, 2020 at 6:17 PM | Reply

      @Clair Pahlavi do you mean Croatia?

    • Hockeymom #67 | January 11, 2020 at 6:19 PM | Reply

      @Ness Marroquin have you lived everywhere in AZ? Because my aunt moved there and was sad she had to move back to her home state to take care of sick family. She loved AZ and all the people. There’s junkies everywhere. Every city in America has junkies.

    • Hockeymom #67 | January 11, 2020 at 6:20 PM | Reply

      @Ness Marroquin EVERY person you’ve met or talked to down there has said it’s the worst place to live? You’ve not met 1 or 10 ppl that have said it’s nice? Come on. Every state has its problems but to say the whole state is bad?

  9. Matias D.C | January 11, 2020 at 2:02 PM | Reply

    my prayers to puerto rico sending all the love from nicaragua 🙂

  10. Summer Love | January 11, 2020 at 2:08 PM | Reply

    Pray for Puerto Rico😢

  11. Kevin n Kade LowRider Addiction | January 11, 2020 at 2:27 PM | Reply

    Is this Just a build up for a Big Earthquake?

  12. PrettyDoIIs | January 11, 2020 at 2:35 PM | Reply

    Bruh my grandma there 🙏🏽

  13. Becky Rengstorf | January 11, 2020 at 2:52 PM | Reply

    Puerto Rico!! My friend I pray you and your family are safe!!😟😟🙏🙏🙏💙💗💗💗

  14. Laura Strong | January 11, 2020 at 3:03 PM | Reply

    Is it an aftershock or is it an earthquake there two different things- media 🙄

    • DeMarcus Shipman | January 11, 2020 at 3:37 PM | Reply

      Laura Strong

      An aftershock is a type of earthquake! But I’m sure the people suffering don’t care what it’s called all they know is the earth is quaking destroying their lives🤦🏽‍♂️

  15. Quintessence 679 | January 11, 2020 at 3:09 PM | Reply

    My thoughts and prayers have been with them since the past 4 days.Something must not be working because they’re not helping

  16. C.C. | January 11, 2020 at 3:11 PM | Reply

    As if Puerto Rico hasn’t had enough…God be with them.

    • Earla Weese | January 11, 2020 at 5:21 PM | Reply

      C.C. *God isn’t real… recreating/updating infrastructure is, though.*

    • Cory Palmer | January 11, 2020 at 7:01 PM | Reply

      if God wasn’t real He wouldn’t have you so pressed. Following your logic, if you don’t believe God is real, you going around fussing about Him is the equivalent of you going around fussing at people for believing in santa claus.

  17. willmatic 84 | January 11, 2020 at 3:11 PM | Reply

    This is sad man back to back they cant catch a break
    🙏🏼 🇵🇷

  18. LifeisGreat | January 11, 2020 at 3:27 PM | Reply

    I was on vacation in Puerto Rico in late October and it is such a beautiful place. Wishing everyone the best during yet another disaster.

  19. Josh Gates | January 11, 2020 at 3:54 PM | Reply

    Puerto Rico has never rebuilt form hurricanes that hit two years ago.

    • Dragonice Lakeoffire | January 11, 2020 at 6:06 PM | Reply

      @Katie Kane That never happened.

    • Hockeymom #67 | January 11, 2020 at 6:09 PM | Reply

      @Michael Pomales seriously? Trump. You want to blame Trump? How about the DEMOCRATS that run PR? What have they done with the money?? They sure haven’t done anything to help the people of PR. I guess the left always want to blame a man that has NO TIES TO POLITICS and had done more the citizens of this country than the ones in the past. You really believe that the lowest unemployment in the last 50yrs is NObama’s administration? Or the stock market doing so great? Or that North Korea and South Korea have come to a civilized agreement to not bomb each other? How many Military has died under Trumps administration vs NObama and both Bush’s? Please come with facts when you make statements about YOUR President. If you don’t like him and what he has done for this country and dozens others by making them responsible for their part in their own governments then move to those other places. Absolutely ridiculous statement man.

    • Katie Kane | January 11, 2020 at 6:56 PM | Reply

      @Dragonice Lakeoffire wrong, there were funds diverted.

    • Keelkese1 | January 11, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

      @Hockeymom #67 seek help

  20. JRR31984 | January 11, 2020 at 9:21 PM | Reply

    “Earthquakes are terrifying, my condolences to Puerto Rico.”- Conservative Californian

