4 must-see Oscars 2020 moments | USA TODAY

Oscars 2020 moments: Brad Pitt's first acting win, 'Parasite' love and Eminem.
From Brad Pitt's first acting Oscar to Eminem's surprising performance, the 92nd Academy Awards was a memorable night.
Wtf, this was his first acting one?
Who, Pitt? Yup. Has been nominated before but never won. He has only won an oscar as a co-producer of best picture winner before – 12 years a slave.
What’s more perplexing is this is a first win for Joaquin Phoenix as well.
@Tsvetan Vasilev that’s not more perplexing…
@Jordan Payne It is to me. Phoenix have had some phenomenal performances in the past. And to be fair Pitt win is largely because his character was very likable in OUATIH; the difficulty of pulling out a role like this isn’t that high.
Bong made the iconic movie that we never had seen before ~
Nah just overrated
@Danny Hustle Yes! but Bong and Korean film makers are still hungry~
㊗✨おめでとうございます👏✨✨✨✨✨✨✨🌈✨🌈✨🌈✨🌈✨
tbh im here for joker.
O o o look at me me me me me
Oh I guess Hollywood was worshiping their golden idol last night.
Golden clowns
A wiseman once said:
If you win, come up accept your little award, thank your God, thank your agent and f**k off………
Good advice.
Bill burr has an interesting take as well
Hollyweird for sure!
Most of them FREAKS !
AND THE GOLDEN PEDO
GOES TO …OH LISAH 👊👈
YOU REALLY LIKE ME !
The absolute best moment of the night was Joaquin Phoenix’s amazing, Academy-Award-Winning Acceptance speech!
WOW ! Let the clown out
CRUSHING E-WOKES WHERE
THEY STAND !
I don’t usually say nasty things .. Big Eff Hollywood!
+1, and what we came fore: Joaquin Phoenix quoting River – “Run to the rescue with love and peace will follow”.
💩🗣️ OSCARS 🗣️💩
🖕
Such garbage everyone is so detached from reality.
Did you watch a little bit….maybe….ah ha .
@Phia Thao FREAK SHOW !
@Phia Thao Cringe worthy CLOWNS.
Lol. What a joke.
What a slap in a face to all “diversity” fighters 😂😂 Just make a great movie
Those Cat things are creepy… The Oscars suck…
What the f was eminem doing there, signing a 17 years old song.