4 must-see Oscars 2020 moments | USA TODAY

February 10, 2020

 

Oscars 2020 moments: Brad Pitt's first acting win, 'Parasite' love and Eminem.
RELATED: Rain at the Oscars proved to be a good sign

From Brad Pitt's first acting Oscar to Eminem's surprising performance, the 92nd Academy Awards was a memorable night.

#oscars2020

31 Comments on "4 must-see Oscars 2020 moments | USA TODAY"

  1. elvira daya | February 10, 2020 at 2:34 AM | Reply

    Wtf, this was his first acting one?

    • Tsvetan Vasilev | February 10, 2020 at 4:35 AM | Reply

      Who, Pitt? Yup. Has been nominated before but never won. He has only won an oscar as a co-producer of best picture winner before – 12 years a slave.
      What’s more perplexing is this is a first win for Joaquin Phoenix as well.

    • Jordan Payne | February 10, 2020 at 10:18 AM | Reply

      @Tsvetan Vasilev that’s not more perplexing…

    • Tsvetan Vasilev | February 10, 2020 at 10:31 AM | Reply

      @Jordan Payne It is to me. Phoenix have had some phenomenal performances in the past. And to be fair Pitt win is largely because his character was very likable in OUATIH; the difficulty of pulling out a role like this isn’t that high.

  2. Popper Karl | February 10, 2020 at 2:56 AM | Reply

    Bong made the iconic movie that we never had seen before ~

  3. smile 1ness | February 10, 2020 at 3:16 AM | Reply

    ㊗✨おめでとうございます👏✨✨✨✨✨✨✨🌈✨🌈✨🌈✨🌈✨

  4. Danish Hussain | February 10, 2020 at 3:17 AM | Reply

    tbh im here for joker.

  5. Jill Alexander | February 10, 2020 at 8:57 AM | Reply

    O o o look at me me me me me

  6. Matt A | February 10, 2020 at 9:11 AM | Reply

    Oh I guess Hollywood was worshiping their golden idol last night.

  7. Trigger Warning | February 10, 2020 at 9:19 AM | Reply

    A wiseman once said:
    If you win, come up accept your little award, thank your God, thank your agent and f**k off………
    Good advice.

  8. Chris | February 10, 2020 at 9:30 AM | Reply

    Hollyweird for sure!

  9. QRANGE MONSTER | February 10, 2020 at 9:30 AM | Reply

    AND THE GOLDEN PEDO
    GOES TO …OH LISAH 👊👈
    YOU REALLY LIKE ME !

  10. M. Butterflies Katz | February 10, 2020 at 9:34 AM | Reply

    The absolute best moment of the night was Joaquin Phoenix’s amazing, Academy-Award-Winning Acceptance speech!

  11. G C | February 10, 2020 at 9:34 AM | Reply

    WOW ! Let the clown out

  12. LORD HELMET | February 10, 2020 at 9:36 AM | Reply

    CRUSHING E-WOKES WHERE
    THEY STAND !

  13. Denise Bott | February 10, 2020 at 9:38 AM | Reply

    I don’t usually say nasty things .. Big Eff Hollywood!

  14. Barnabás Nagy | February 10, 2020 at 9:38 AM | Reply

    +1, and what we came fore: Joaquin Phoenix quoting River – “Run to the rescue with love and peace will follow”.

  15. Leslie Powell | February 10, 2020 at 9:46 AM | Reply

    💩🗣️ OSCARS 🗣️💩
    🖕

  16. Michael carroll | February 10, 2020 at 9:46 AM | Reply

    Such garbage everyone is so detached from reality.

  17. JK F1 | February 10, 2020 at 9:51 AM | Reply

    Lol. What a joke.

  18. Elena Vorobeva | February 10, 2020 at 9:57 AM | Reply

    What a slap in a face to all “diversity” fighters 😂😂 Just make a great movie

  19. Toxic Grunt | February 10, 2020 at 10:17 AM | Reply

    Those Cat things are creepy… The Oscars suck…

  20. Maxime Alarie | February 10, 2020 at 7:15 PM | Reply

    What the f was eminem doing there, signing a 17 years old song.

