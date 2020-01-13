2020 Oscars nominations announced | USA TODAY

The 2020 Academy Awards nominations are announced.
Who will win? That's the big question going into the 2020 Oscars, but there's a bigger query ahead of the show: Who will be nominated?

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will provide the answer with the announcement of the nominees on Monday, before the 92nd Academy Awards on Feb. 9 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Calif.

John Cho and Issa Rae will be on hand to announce this year's nominees in all 24 categories for Hollywood's biggest night.

22 Comments on "2020 Oscars nominations announced | USA TODAY"

  1. HN | January 13, 2020 at 8:48 AM | Reply

    I GOT THE OSCAR FEVER!

  2. Party Boi | January 13, 2020 at 8:49 AM | Reply

    THE LIGHTHOUSE WAS BARELY NOMINATED!!!!
    #GiveDafoeanOscar

  3. Rosiered Betta | January 13, 2020 at 8:53 AM | Reply

    Emcee for this golden idol worship of narcissists will be moloch.

  4. Anthony Campos | January 13, 2020 at 9:06 AM | Reply

    Joaquin Phoenix is now a 4x academy award nominee.

  5. Tom Fredrick | January 13, 2020 at 9:20 AM | Reply

    Whatever happened to Adam Sandler for his performance in Uncut Gems?

  6. 02 24 | January 13, 2020 at 9:24 AM | Reply

    PARASITE!!!!

  7. Deadpool3203 | January 13, 2020 at 9:30 AM | Reply

    Harold is killin’ it presenting the nominees🤘🏽

  8. Namrata Das | January 13, 2020 at 9:32 AM | Reply

    Hidden life?? underrated

  9. irina1296 | January 13, 2020 at 9:33 AM | Reply

    Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lopez, Adam Sandler, Awkwafina and Willem Dafoe deserved to be nominated. 2 nominations for mediocre Scarlett Johansson? Really?

  10. Reimy Kim | January 13, 2020 at 9:54 AM | Reply

    Go Parasite !!! Bonghive! Bongtail!! 😀

  11. Ladybug Noname | January 13, 2020 at 9:57 AM | Reply

    Really don’t care about a bunch of elite rich people. Most of the women slept with Weinstein to get a part. That’s not talent.

  12. Van Hohenheim | January 13, 2020 at 10:07 AM | Reply

    18:23 all you need to know

  13. Mustaquim Ahmed Tanbeer | January 13, 2020 at 10:09 AM | Reply

    I hope brad Pitt gets this as well though I still don’t get how was he the supporting actor.

  14. Patricia Loaiza | January 13, 2020 at 10:16 AM | Reply

    Men entertaining men.

  15. victor keeps it 100 | January 13, 2020 at 10:31 AM | Reply

    Joker got an oscar nomination ? And there goes the last of its prestige. The Oscar’s are done .

  16. Samara Holman | January 13, 2020 at 11:18 AM | Reply

    Yay Renee!!!

  17. Ted Pow | January 13, 2020 at 11:32 AM | Reply

    Joker , the only movie with real impact in the world since V

  18. Diasmc Coelho | January 13, 2020 at 5:41 PM | Reply

    Florence Pugh!

  19. Megan Omerta | January 13, 2020 at 6:05 PM | Reply

    I loved Parasite, I hope it wins as many Oscar’s as it possibly can.

  20. Edward Gross | January 13, 2020 at 7:13 PM | Reply

    Nothing for Meghan?, I thought her portrayal of a Princess was pretty good.

