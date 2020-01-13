2020 Oscars nominations announced | USA TODAY

The 2020 Academy Awards nominations are announced.
Who will win? That's the big question going into the 2020 Oscars, but there's a bigger query ahead of the show: Who will be nominated?
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will provide the answer with the announcement of the nominees on Monday, before the 92nd Academy Awards on Feb. 9 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Calif.
John Cho and Issa Rae will be on hand to announce this year's nominees in all 24 categories for Hollywood's biggest night.
I GOT THE OSCAR FEVER!
THE LIGHTHOUSE WAS BARELY NOMINATED!!!!
#GiveDafoeanOscar
Emcee for this golden idol worship of narcissists will be moloch.
Joaquin Phoenix is now a 4x academy award nominee.
Whatever happened to Adam Sandler for his performance in Uncut Gems?
Nothing since it wasnt that good lol terrible film and okay performance
Guess it didn’t make the… cut
PARASITE!!!!
Harold is killin’ it presenting the nominees🤘🏽
Hidden life?? underrated
Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lopez, Adam Sandler, Awkwafina and Willem Dafoe deserved to be nominated. 2 nominations for mediocre Scarlett Johansson? Really?
Go Parasite !!! Bonghive! Bongtail!! 😀
Really don’t care about a bunch of elite rich people. Most of the women slept with Weinstein to get a part. That’s not talent.
18:23 all you need to know
I hope brad Pitt gets this as well though I still don’t get how was he the supporting actor.
Men entertaining men.
Joker got an oscar nomination ? And there goes the last of its prestige. The Oscar’s are done .
Yay Renee!!!
Joker , the only movie with real impact in the world since V
Florence Pugh!
I loved Parasite, I hope it wins as many Oscar’s as it possibly can.
Nothing for Meghan?, I thought her portrayal of a Princess was pretty good.