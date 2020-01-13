2020 Oscars nominations announced | USA TODAY

The 2020 Academy Awards nominations are announced.

Who will win? That's the big question going into the 2020 Oscars, but there's a bigger query ahead of the show: Who will be nominated?

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will provide the answer with the announcement of the nominees on Monday, before the 92nd Academy Awards on Feb. 9 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Calif.

John Cho and Issa Rae will be on hand to announce this year's nominees in all 24 categories for Hollywood's biggest night.

