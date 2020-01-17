2019 National Champions LSU Tigers visit the White House | USA TODAY

January 17, 2020

 

President Donald Trump welcomes the 2019 College Football National Champions LSU Tigers to the White House.

RELATED: LSU, Joe Burrow dethrone Clemson to win historic championship

The LSU Tigers finished 15-0, only the second team in major college football history to reach that mark. They beat a Clemson team that had won 29 consecutive games. They even defeated seven teams this year ranked in the national Top 10, a record for major college football.

In their final six games, they won every game by at least 17 points, including their final three most important of all: the Southeastern Conference championship game against Georgia, the College Football Playoff semifinal against Oklahoma and the championship against Clemson.

16 Comments on "2019 National Champions LSU Tigers visit the White House | USA TODAY"

  1. STRECHINPICK | January 17, 2020 at 11:39 AM | Reply

    What a way to mass up Coach O’s name! Go Tigahs!

  4. John Foster | January 17, 2020 at 1:38 PM | Reply

    God Bless TRUMP AND LSU

  5. Karen Carroll | January 17, 2020 at 1:47 PM | Reply

    Talking about trade and the stock market when a championship team is at the people’s house wow!!!

  6. cnniz fakenewz | January 17, 2020 at 1:58 PM | Reply

    Trump landslide in November.Look how people are smartening up.

  7. Tall Allen | January 17, 2020 at 2:26 PM | Reply

    Thought you all didn’t want politics in sports. We knew that was a lie the whole time

  8. Jeremy Stark | January 17, 2020 at 4:02 PM | Reply

    I actually think Trump is alot cooler than the media portrays him. He actually came off as a sane, rational person today.

  9. BIG DAWG HD | January 17, 2020 at 5:30 PM | Reply

    He had to sneak in gueux tigers

  10. Enrico Santana | January 17, 2020 at 6:52 PM | Reply

    God Bless President Trump, Coach O and LSU Tigers!! TRUMP2020

  11. Gothic Dragon warrior Queen | January 17, 2020 at 8:06 PM | Reply

    Very interesting!!!🇺🇸🙂❤

  12. Quan Vlog | January 17, 2020 at 8:18 PM | Reply

    ✌✌✌✌✌✌

  13. T Weston | January 17, 2020 at 9:23 PM | Reply

    Congratulations LSU TIGERS! You guys have made our great state of Louisiana extremely proud!

