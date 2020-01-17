2019 National Champions LSU Tigers visit the White House | USA TODAY

President Donald Trump welcomes the 2019 College Football National Champions LSU Tigers to the White House.
The LSU Tigers finished 15-0, only the second team in major college football history to reach that mark. They beat a Clemson team that had won 29 consecutive games. They even defeated seven teams this year ranked in the national Top 10, a record for major college football.
In their final six games, they won every game by at least 17 points, including their final three most important of all: the Southeastern Conference championship game against Georgia, the College Football Playoff semifinal against Oklahoma and the championship against Clemson.
