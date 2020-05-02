$200,000,000,000 In Coronavirus Relief May Get Lost To Fraud | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

May 2, 2020

 

Fraud is always a problem when it comes to big government spending, but what about the $2 trillion coronavirus emergency relief plan? We discuss how much could be lost with Neil Barofsky who was the Special Inspector General of TARP in 2008. Aired on 04/07/2020.
86 Comments on "$200,000,000,000 In Coronavirus Relief May Get Lost To Fraud | The 11th Hour | MSNBC"

  1. Brian Keyes | April 8, 2020 at 1:37 AM | Reply

    America, number 1 in robbery of the people.

    • Brian Keyes | April 8, 2020 at 8:39 PM | Reply

      @Pepe in space well, I can,, after reading g some comments agree that this is more than an American problem.
      But, lol, no one does it as good as you. Baby, your the best.

    • dog knots | April 8, 2020 at 8:51 PM | Reply

      A Paid NASA Shill you sound like a broken record there bub, sound like a cat lost its tongue. And don’t try and be narcissistic-subliminal to me either it won’t work. I can come back here whenever I please and I enjoy it just to prove you wrong. “Any further comment is from a dumbo who wishes he could work for nasa” see what I did there? Omg I’m you I’m so smart saying something to make someone think they’re dumb, but I’m actually the one suffering inside to make my name “a paid nasa shill” to create angst amongst people on youtube… a sad world we live in. Anyways it was nice meeting you, you narcissists are some strange people

    • dog knots | April 8, 2020 at 9:16 PM | Reply

      A Paid NASA Shill “any further elaboration comes from complete ignorance, and is a waste of time” hahaha.. Where do I begin on this? Where you contradicted yourself right after? Or how your ignorance makes you believe when you say that, that you are somehow pulling some psychological move to think I will be somehow incapacitated by the statement. But you actually come off as some type of meager dog that thinks nobodies watching it try and steal the other dogs food thinking nobody can see them. You think your invisible but nobody is falling for it. That’s the problem with you yet your ignorance will never let you subside. I’m sorry you had to try the almighty dog knot. 😉 its been fun staying inside and being able to connect with the internet world. Seems people are real low levels here still nothing’s changed. 🙂

    • Pepe in space | April 8, 2020 at 9:26 PM | Reply

      @Brian Keyes I think China has us edged out… Their citizens don’t get any stimulus deal, or relief money.
      The front door on their 10 square foot apartment gets welded shut, or they get burned alive. And that’s just a regular Tuesday over there.

    • Dan S | April 12, 2020 at 6:27 PM | Reply

      @Liv Nonord I have no idea what you are trying to say, have another go.

  2. Lyric Craze | April 8, 2020 at 4:27 AM | Reply

    For like half of the video, I was staring at how they misspelled the word “relief”.

  3. Freddy Cosmos | April 8, 2020 at 5:18 AM | Reply

    The “How to finesse the whole world with a 🦠 outbreak” Documentary should be coming out soon

  4. Magic Shadow | April 8, 2020 at 5:21 AM | Reply

    it is hilarious to see people born richer than others hog the money for themselves
    who got scam calls from these frauds about updates in your bank account

  5. YoBro | April 8, 2020 at 5:41 AM | Reply

    Control and Poverty are the goals of government.

  6. T Z Λ R | April 8, 2020 at 6:17 AM | Reply

    I think this would be a time where the government should be afraid of their own people, not the other way around.

  7. Jack Boot | April 8, 2020 at 6:18 AM | Reply

    Another step to Dictatorship.
    Who could have seen that coming?

  8. Kiyoko Wong | April 8, 2020 at 6:27 AM | Reply

    The only thing they’re fixing are there pockets with money

  9. Unanimous | April 8, 2020 at 6:29 AM | Reply

    There’s a theft, a diversion in the works.

  10. Kimberly Sibley | April 8, 2020 at 6:47 AM | Reply

    Lost??? You mean stolen..say what it really is..😡

  11. Ines Mostert | April 8, 2020 at 7:08 AM | Reply

    Where can I buy some masks? life is just too tough.

    • Nikki Travis | April 9, 2020 at 1:02 AM | Reply

      Purchase flannel and 100% grade cotton. You want it a tight mesh that you can’t see through. Call any local Joanns Fabric. They can help you purchase what you need and mail it to your home. (Please use gloves opening the package and immediately toss box)

      You can easily sew them yourself. I don’t have a sewing machine but I can sew by hand. Thank heavens for gma’s skills she taught me. There are patterns online at Joann’s. Make sure you prewash your fabric so it shrinks before you start sewing.

    • albert garcia | April 9, 2020 at 2:19 AM | Reply

      @Arya Ezendam great ad work 👍👍

    • GoaTiMus 666 | April 9, 2020 at 7:20 PM | Reply

      Lol those don’t help protect you…quit buying into the hype it’s not that big a deal they are lying about the number of deaths…tons of hospitals are empty…and YouTube is deleting those videos… hospitals in NY…EMPTY…LA…CHICAGO..ETC…quit being a 🐑

    • Arya Ezendam | April 9, 2020 at 11:01 PM | Reply

      @JoAnna S. Diamonds and Pearls i just got 100 pcs on buythemask.com.

    • physiciiiiiiist | April 12, 2020 at 9:31 PM | Reply

      @Roger Dean I’ve seen masks go up to $60 each (and higher). The harder they are to find, the more expensive they seem to get, so I bought mine now. Plus, I like the ones on this site more than the simple, 1 layer “fashion”‘ masks.

  12. DL 248 | April 8, 2020 at 7:16 AM | Reply

    🤣 When you hire clowns you get a circus.🎪

    • NicholasAlexander | April 8, 2020 at 12:13 PM | Reply

      ostreds let me guess you support trump.

    • GRÏNGō | April 8, 2020 at 12:23 PM | Reply

      anyone who thinks either side of the political isle is less corrupt than the other is delusional… the entire government is a circus

    • ostreds | April 8, 2020 at 12:36 PM | Reply

      @NicholasAlexander Nick, I support those who do what’s best for the legal citizens of the US, economically…all the other BS is just political rhetoric…….let me guess you support Bernie…oh wait, he’s a goner and now you have JoeMentia as your ‘top candidate’…can’t wait to see Cuntez and Cuntlosi backing Lost Joe…..you can’t make up ‘A’ material comedy such as this.

    • dufus | April 8, 2020 at 12:42 PM | Reply

      a three ring circus

    • NicholasAlexander | April 8, 2020 at 1:04 PM | Reply

      @ostreds I support no political demigods. lol Because well I’m not a sheep for one and I also know that all of them are in for them selfs. They ALL use pandering, scare tactics and political ads bashing their opponents to gain mindless followers. So no I don’t. Have fun with dump hommie. I’m sure he’ll come to the rescue after half the country has covid and he’s still up there mumbling saying everything is great and that we have it under control, with just an ever slight hint that he’s done nothing wrong.

  13. Skirdus | April 8, 2020 at 7:32 AM | Reply

    This feels like something straight out of the Onion

    • Panda三さん | April 8, 2020 at 8:08 AM | Reply

      Get ready, cause what is in stored will make the onion look like CNN

    • SatyamTheGamer | April 8, 2020 at 8:30 AM | Reply

      You mean dark web ?

    • Somanithel Kheang | April 8, 2020 at 8:40 AM | Reply

      @SatyamTheGamer The Onion, a channel for jokes basically. Satire.
      Dark web Onion is different

    • Time to get huge! | April 8, 2020 at 11:25 AM | Reply

      This whole thing feels like that. Peeps are flipping out with masks, poisoning themselves with hand sanitizer, social distancing….Some kind of mind virus has invaded….It’s the common cold…Mixed with media scare tactics and lies…

    • the list | April 8, 2020 at 12:13 PM | Reply

      @Time to get huge! yea look up onion the guy who denies he has cancer and thinks drs lie

  14. Acries 314 | April 8, 2020 at 7:40 AM | Reply

    Just wait until they say “hey how does going cashless sound, hmm? Digital trackin…I mean transactions”

    • Acries 314 | April 8, 2020 at 1:07 PM | Reply

      Deanna love As in no longer cash but Credits or some form of universal currency.

    • RyuDarragh | April 8, 2020 at 2:05 PM | Reply

      Leave the cave sometimes. That’s old news. They’ve been tracking us for decades. The real problem will come in the form of “enforcement of social distancing” regulations when the virus starts going apocalyptic.

    • Acries 314 | April 8, 2020 at 2:11 PM | Reply

      RyuDarragh That’s the next phase, don’t disregard old news when it’s recycled again for those who are still not aware of what is to come.

    • RyuDarragh | April 8, 2020 at 2:47 PM | Reply

      @Acries 314 I;kk give you that. It’s happening now, though. The ultraright have been working hard for that since the McCarthy era and we saw echoes reverberate through the Regan and Bush eras and watched the dems tacit approval by their efforts at building the nanny state.

    • Acries 314 | April 8, 2020 at 3:18 PM | Reply

      RyuDarragh I’m just saying stay vigilant is all.

  15. Cj Elliott | April 8, 2020 at 8:08 AM | Reply

    If we don’t get our money it’s gonna be a lot of protest , and some people getting kicked outta office

  16. Ciel Phantomhive | April 8, 2020 at 8:32 AM | Reply

    When the jobless people dont receive their money, and still have bill’s that are expected to be paid?
    Oh boy there will be riots.

  17. I R | April 8, 2020 at 8:56 AM | Reply

    Yet a simple tax return mistake resulting in additional refund could land you in jail for defrauding the government.

    • mark p | April 8, 2020 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      If you are white, you will go to jail for tax fraud. They can catch up to you 3 years from now. Fraud on your taxes is stupid if you value your freedom.

    • ChrisBow Piloto | April 8, 2020 at 12:37 PM | Reply

      people will go to jail for this fraud as well. It is literally the exact same thing. Only these usually are not “mistakes”…

  18. MrHydroguy | April 8, 2020 at 9:57 AM | Reply

    The government would put us in jail for fraud but the government just accounts for it when they handle the money.

  19. CitizenCOY | April 8, 2020 at 12:06 PM | Reply

    I knew this was going to happen. Anytime a “disaster” happens just watch the money. It always reveals the truth. Even in 9/11

  20. Emsley Wyatt | April 8, 2020 at 3:05 PM | Reply

    From now on whenever anybody asks “Where are we going to get the money for your new program?”, the answer will be: “From the people who took it.”.

