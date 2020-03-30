CT Gov. Ned Lamont tells Chris Hayes that "Danbury Hospital is at capacity, and they have 200 nurses furloughed." But they can't back to work because "they can't be tested to confirm whether they have the virus." Aired on 03/16/2020.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

200 Nurses Furloughed Due To Lack Of Corona Testing, Danbury Hospital At Capacity | All In | MSNBC