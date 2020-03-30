200 Nurses Furloughed Due To Lack Of Corona Testing, Danbury Hospital At Capacity | All In | MSNBC

March 30, 2020

 

CT Gov. Ned Lamont tells Chris Hayes that "Danbury Hospital is at capacity, and they have 200 nurses furloughed." But they can't back to work because "they can't be tested to confirm whether they have the virus." Aired on 03/16/2020.
98 Comments on "200 Nurses Furloughed Due To Lack Of Corona Testing, Danbury Hospital At Capacity | All In | MSNBC"

  1. HAmerberty | March 17, 2020 at 1:44 AM | Reply

    The host was shocked when he heard there were 200 nurses furloughed

  2. omi god | March 17, 2020 at 1:48 AM | Reply

    Shutting down bars and restaurants was the right move.

    • saugeyes | March 17, 2020 at 1:39 PM | Reply

      If they would have shut down off sale I wouldn’t be hungover right now

    • lewis The log | March 18, 2020 at 2:13 PM | Reply

      Shutting Trump down would be a better move.

    • Damo | March 19, 2020 at 12:24 AM | Reply

      Do you own a restaurant with 15 staff who live pay check to pay check? You offering to house and feed all of them? Or you just thinking of yourself? Next time you think you might have an idea, dont.

    • elissa f | March 19, 2020 at 3:06 AM | Reply

      @Damo Actually, restaurants should stay open for delivery and takeaway. But sorry. This is a pandemic. 2.2 million Americans are on course to die, if we don’t slow the spread. Yes, it sucks. The bailout should include a couple of months of paychecks for workers, rather than billions for airlines.

  3. gnocchi pesto | March 17, 2020 at 1:59 AM | Reply

    Wow. Just wow. Nurses can’t get testing? This is so sad.

  4. John Ho | March 17, 2020 at 2:00 AM | Reply

    The true heroes are the healthcare givers ,they risk their lives and no test for them what a shame

    • Una Discamus | March 17, 2020 at 3:35 AM | Reply

      Dr Li???

    • Rene Curry | March 17, 2020 at 3:54 AM | Reply

      @Eke van der Zee 👄How do you know?!!

    • RUDY DEL VECCHIO | March 17, 2020 at 9:38 PM | Reply

      @ John Ho It’s all a lie John. How can you believe anything on MSNBC? You seem like a smart person. What happened to your mind?

    • Victoria Drella | March 18, 2020 at 11:24 AM | Reply

      @RUDY DEL VECCHIO AND HOW CAN YOU BELIEVE ANYTHING FROM FAUX NEWS😡🌝😎😇😇 PTL….. LMAO MAGATS 😇.. AND YOU SEEM LIKE A EXCEPTIONAL STUPID MAGAT

    • RUDY DEL VECCHIO | March 18, 2020 at 11:45 AM | Reply

      @Victoria Drella I can debate a clown like you under the table. You would need a team to compete with me. You should be ashamed of your party concentrating on bull#### for over 3 years. Your nominee for president needs a caregiver but that’s your problem. THIS CONVERSATION IS OVER SAY NO MORE.

  5. O SNOOPY SNOOP #1 | March 17, 2020 at 2:07 AM | Reply

    KINDA HARD TO DEAL WITH A MEDICAL PANDEMIC WHEN YOU DON’T EVEN HAVE THE TESTS OR THE MEDICAL 🚑 NURSES THAT ARE SUPPOSED TO BE THE ONE’S NEEDED TO SOLVE THE PROBLEM!!🙏🇺🇸🆗✌😎

  6. W M | March 17, 2020 at 2:13 AM | Reply

    Corporations received billions of dollars in bailouts. No repayment required. Small business get loans and we’ll look at deferred repayment or deferred interest for 3 or 4 months. f u

    • Terry Harrison | March 19, 2020 at 2:42 AM | Reply

      Jeff Cooper well that’s what we were told, by msm

    • Terry Harrison | March 19, 2020 at 2:44 AM | Reply

      Gyrene_asea you can blame it on republicans but I bet there were democrats voting with them on those policies. Maybe even Biden?

    • I'm a Survivor | March 19, 2020 at 7:57 AM | Reply

      @Mike Altan
      Bailouts enrich the CEOs. Instead of using the money to help the employees they use the money for stock BuyBacks . So they reinvest in the company not the employees and they still get tax breaks. Most of us can do the math we’re not morons.

    • William M | March 21, 2020 at 5:13 AM | Reply

      @Mike Altan I guess this is a stupid crowd to believe you.

    • dean m | March 21, 2020 at 6:40 PM | Reply

      Mike Altan kinda like your president trump claiming bankruptcy many times taking advantage of others paying for his free in some what way of a free hand out.

  7. Brother Sanguinary | March 17, 2020 at 2:13 AM | Reply

    But Trump said there were tests for EVERYONE who wanted one! You mean he LIED???? GASP!!!!! But right wing Christians NEVER lie!!!!!

    • Tam Bol | March 19, 2020 at 1:25 AM | Reply

      @Katherine M. , you lie.

    • Jeff Allen | March 19, 2020 at 2:19 AM | Reply

      @Fate I like Katie porter but free in six weeks is a bit late..

    • Computer User | March 19, 2020 at 10:05 AM | Reply

      Jesus is a liar.

    • Blue Beta | March 19, 2020 at 2:57 PM | Reply

      @Fate Yeah but they say a lot of things. I bet that we will all get bills in the mail after the fact….

    • Katherine M. | March 24, 2020 at 2:07 AM | Reply

      Tam Bol no I don’t. You are free to wish I was. If You watch FOX and listen to trump, you will have no truth left. Without truth you have no facts. Without truth and facts you have NOTHING to judge anything by= floating in the dark. Saying legitimate news networks are “evil “and warring against the American people shows you are gone to the alternate reality BS world FOX designed for you……

  8. sdpjv | March 17, 2020 at 2:15 AM | Reply

    5-12 days away people, the countdown has begun. Prepare yourselves. The storm is at our door… do the right thing, stay safe.

  9. Grace Morgan speaks Youtube Channel | March 17, 2020 at 2:24 AM | Reply

    Whoever is reading this and going through addictions, loss, loneliness and delays. You will overcome. You are stronger than you think

  10. Baby drumphf | March 17, 2020 at 2:30 AM | Reply

    God bless our heroic nurses and front line health care workers risking their health and lives in stark contrast to cowardly CadetBoneSpurs tRump!

  11. Fate | March 17, 2020 at 2:50 AM | Reply

    Thankfully, Katie Porter recently made sure the test would be free for all Americans for when it is available. Azar, appointed by Trump, previously said the test (and vaccine) would not be free nor accessible to all. Trump also recently tried buy the rights to the future vaccine (and was denied, thank goodness.) Demand better from your government! Stay home, call and email your representives!

  12. Doug Lowe | March 17, 2020 at 3:03 AM | Reply

    How did we go from leader of the free world to the third world? This is shameful. No excuses.

    • Doug Lowe | March 17, 2020 at 10:14 AM | Reply

      @austeritykills As an ashamed of my govt American I should have put quotation marks “leader of the free world”. Individual People are Great. Organized groups …not so much.

    • Karen Zeiger | March 17, 2020 at 2:07 PM | Reply

      Logan McLean not the Medicare , and that’s gonna be your big downfall, if it already hasn’t

    • R Wags | March 17, 2020 at 3:09 PM | Reply

      Laura Stevenson… “central player” is a good term. Far better than “leader of the free world”.
      And agreed, Donny has muddied the waters with “America first” and “anti-Globalism”.
      As a narcissist, he wants to be on the world stage but also wants to appeal to his Base by building physical and virtual walls.
      IMHO… His policies have effectively placed America in the same category as a senile old uncle. No one wants him there but we can’t not invite him. We just have to work around it.

    • Nancy Beveridge Taylor | March 17, 2020 at 7:09 PM | Reply

      Trump… this is another Dumpster fire Donny failure.

    • Jeremy Backup | March 18, 2020 at 1:30 PM | Reply

      To be fair, we currently have Trump, the most corrupt and incompetent POTUS in American History.

  13. Bono Budju | March 17, 2020 at 3:45 AM | Reply

    America is about to find out how vulnerable a privatised health care system is in a pandemic. There needs to be widespread testing especially for medical personnel, paid sick leave, funding for ventilators etc

    • Anthony Hewetson | March 18, 2020 at 3:16 PM | Reply

      @lewis The log Yes, but nothing is on hand to deal with the situation now. Money will be released to start responding to the crisis – in a few weeks or so – but we need testing kits, gloves, masks, ventilators, etc … now.

    • imiss toronto | March 18, 2020 at 11:49 PM | Reply

      @Anthony Hewetson Well, if you’re dead you can’t spend profits can you? In our system (Canada) it’s not for profit, it’s break even. We don’t look upon healthcare as a for profit industry, it’s a service and a right. Good luck ‘shopping’ for a doctor and ventilator! Time to stop believing all those GOP lies.

    • Damo | March 19, 2020 at 12:51 AM | Reply

      @imiss toronto same in Australia. America now has the perfect storm for a disaster

    • Charles Bickel | March 21, 2020 at 7:16 PM | Reply

      Sure the public system in Italy is doing much better. Haha. I’ll keep my American system. It is the best. You are being lied to.

    • James Heron M Th. | March 22, 2020 at 9:12 AM | Reply

      The (western) world is about to realise what a bad idea it was to turn healthcare into a commodity.

  14. PacifierMusic | March 17, 2020 at 4:01 AM | Reply

    We would have had a ton of money to help out the people out of work but Trump spent it all on a wall that’s falling down.

  15. Kaj Bergman | March 17, 2020 at 4:23 AM | Reply

    The US-Numbers are the fastest growing…apart from Italy!!

    • woss | March 17, 2020 at 9:43 AM | Reply

      Although Italy actually tested people… I think the ‘numbers’ will only grow as fast as people are able to be tested. Hard to know how fast it’s really spreading.

      You should hope US numbers grow as quickly as possible as testing catches up to reality.

    • silvano de lazzari | March 18, 2020 at 9:30 PM | Reply

      @woss
      Italy tested more than 110,000 people so far.
      Italy has 60 million inhabitants…
      How many tests in the US, a country that has 300 million inhabitants?.
      By the way, in Italy tests are free for everyone.

    • woss | March 19, 2020 at 12:41 AM | Reply

      That was sort of my point mate. He was trying to compare the growth in the US with the growth in Italy, but Italy tested everyone. The US is barely testing anyone and still has comparable growth, meaning their true numbers could be a lot higher.

      To be fair though, I hear the tests in the US should be free now… if you can actually get one at all…

    • silvano de lazzari | March 19, 2020 at 6:09 AM | Reply

      @woss
      I didn’t intend to criticise you: it was just a statement of mine.

    • Nick Wright | March 20, 2020 at 2:23 AM | Reply

      Imagine the flu death rate if there were no vaccines

  16. sharon scherzer | March 17, 2020 at 4:26 AM | Reply

    why not accept the who testing kits used all around the worls, this is a crime and the american ruler and military planners are ….what would call what they are…r

    • I'm a Survivor | March 19, 2020 at 7:48 AM | Reply

      Because Jared kushner’s brother is opening up a company that’s going to screen for who should get the testing kits

    • philomena phanthagia | March 19, 2020 at 10:19 PM | Reply

      @I’m a Survivor I hope you are kidding. Things like that only happen long ago, in countries just coming out of colonisation…it is considered corruption, or a crime against the people in some parts of the world.

  17. Mac Cam | March 17, 2020 at 5:03 AM | Reply

    Too little too late. There is something very very wrong with a system that allows an over-privileged moron to become president!

    • lewis The log | March 18, 2020 at 2:14 PM | Reply

      It’s sad .I think he should be arrested for war crimes. He facked up the entire country.

    • Grim Reefer | March 18, 2020 at 4:18 PM | Reply

      @lewis The log Get even worse. Now, he is calling it the Chinese Virus and label Asian Americans. He keeps getting lower and lower!!!

    • Sylvie Walker | March 18, 2020 at 6:49 PM | Reply

      Power vacuum at the top of both Establishment parties. Creates a moron with keys to the Whitehouse. Organized crime in office. Who saw that coming???

    • Charles Bickel | March 21, 2020 at 7:14 PM | Reply

      Or a bunch of idiots to give you the news. Stop watching msnbc and you’ll be fine.

  18. Kathleen Hammett | March 17, 2020 at 5:46 AM | Reply

    This is what happens when you give the keys of the Whitehouse to an lying conman that couldn’t run a casino..

  19. Chris Durgin | March 17, 2020 at 6:05 AM | Reply

    This is cheeper than healthcare for all.
    Trump is the problem.
    We don’t need loans we needed a healthy and educated country.
    Little late for that.

  20. Don Anderson | March 17, 2020 at 8:40 AM | Reply

    The Nurses,Doctors,First Responders, and Volunteers are the real heroes,Kudos to All of Them!

