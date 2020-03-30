CT Gov. Ned Lamont tells Chris Hayes that "Danbury Hospital is at capacity, and they have 200 nurses furloughed." But they can't back to work because "they can't be tested to confirm whether they have the virus." Aired on 03/16/2020.
200 Nurses Furloughed Due To Lack Of Corona Testing, Danbury Hospital At Capacity | All In | MSNBC
The host was shocked when he heard there were 200 nurses furloughed
*LAMONT IS A LIAR.*
*LAMONT IS A LIAR.*
@Dave Schultz Yes!!!
@Dave Schultz ,
Can you refer us to that news story? ….like so….
*Norwegian university bashes US in coronavirus travel guidance*
https://www.foxnews.com/world/norwegian-university-us-coronavirus-travel-guidance
_“In accordance with the recommendations from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (UD), NTNU strongly recommends that all NTNU students who are outside Norway return home,” the message read. “This applies if you are staying in a country with poorly developed health services andninfrastructure and/or collective infrastructure, for example the USA.”_
Shutting down bars and restaurants was the right move.
If they would have shut down off sale I wouldn’t be hungover right now
Shutting Trump down would be a better move.
Do you own a restaurant with 15 staff who live pay check to pay check? You offering to house and feed all of them? Or you just thinking of yourself? Next time you think you might have an idea, dont.
@Damo Actually, restaurants should stay open for delivery and takeaway. But sorry. This is a pandemic. 2.2 million Americans are on course to die, if we don’t slow the spread. Yes, it sucks. The bailout should include a couple of months of paychecks for workers, rather than billions for airlines.
Wow. Just wow. Nurses can’t get testing? This is so sad.
It’s also a lie. Sad indeed
..but Dr Trump said everything is working beautifully
Where I work at we can’t get tested unless we have symptoms or have been exposed.
Come to PA easy to get a test here.
The true heroes are the healthcare givers ,they risk their lives and no test for them what a shame
Dr Li???
@Eke van der Zee 👄How do you know?!!
@ John Ho It’s all a lie John. How can you believe anything on MSNBC? You seem like a smart person. What happened to your mind?
@RUDY DEL VECCHIO AND HOW CAN YOU BELIEVE ANYTHING FROM FAUX NEWS😡🌝😎😇😇 PTL….. LMAO MAGATS 😇.. AND YOU SEEM LIKE A EXCEPTIONAL STUPID MAGAT
@Victoria Drella I can debate a clown like you under the table. You would need a team to compete with me. You should be ashamed of your party concentrating on bull#### for over 3 years. Your nominee for president needs a caregiver but that’s your problem. THIS CONVERSATION IS OVER SAY NO MORE.
KINDA HARD TO DEAL WITH A MEDICAL PANDEMIC WHEN YOU DON’T EVEN HAVE THE TESTS OR THE MEDICAL 🚑 NURSES THAT ARE SUPPOSED TO BE THE ONE’S NEEDED TO SOLVE THE PROBLEM!!🙏🇺🇸🆗✌😎
@ O SNOOPY SNOOP #1 It’s all a lie bro. Can’t listen to MSNBC. You will hear about it.
@RUDY DEL VECCHIO YEAH RIGHT!!✌😂😂😂
@O SNOOPY SNOOP #1 You will hear about it tomorrow. It’s all good.
@RUDY DEL VECCHIO A’IGHT?!✊😎✌😂😂😂
Corporations received billions of dollars in bailouts. No repayment required. Small business get loans and we’ll look at deferred repayment or deferred interest for 3 or 4 months. f u
Jeff Cooper well that’s what we were told, by msm
Gyrene_asea you can blame it on republicans but I bet there were democrats voting with them on those policies. Maybe even Biden?
@Mike Altan
Bailouts enrich the CEOs. Instead of using the money to help the employees they use the money for stock BuyBacks . So they reinvest in the company not the employees and they still get tax breaks. Most of us can do the math we’re not morons.
@Mike Altan I guess this is a stupid crowd to believe you.
Mike Altan kinda like your president trump claiming bankruptcy many times taking advantage of others paying for his free in some what way of a free hand out.
But Trump said there were tests for EVERYONE who wanted one! You mean he LIED???? GASP!!!!! But right wing Christians NEVER lie!!!!!
@Katherine M. , you lie.
@Fate I like Katie porter but free in six weeks is a bit late..
Jesus is a liar.
@Fate Yeah but they say a lot of things. I bet that we will all get bills in the mail after the fact….
Tam Bol no I don’t. You are free to wish I was. If You watch FOX and listen to trump, you will have no truth left. Without truth you have no facts. Without truth and facts you have NOTHING to judge anything by= floating in the dark. Saying legitimate news networks are “evil “and warring against the American people shows you are gone to the alternate reality BS world FOX designed for you……
5-12 days away people, the countdown has begun. Prepare yourselves. The storm is at our door… do the right thing, stay safe.
More like 2 months, worst is estimated June.
Whoever is reading this and going through addictions, loss, loneliness and delays. You will overcome. You are stronger than you think
Grace Morgan speaks Youtube Channel between Trump and covid-19 it’s a brain burner depressant.
Twig Spinner it’s amusing you think the Big Corporations are leftist. I’d suggest a new information diet. FOX makes you ignorant. It’s their purpose. You are proof.
Thanks God bless you.
Thank you and amen!
This is testing everyone’s mettle but we’ll get through.
🙏
@Grace Morgan – Thank you. That’s very kind.
God bless our heroic nurses and front line health care workers risking their health and lives in stark contrast to cowardly CadetBoneSpurs tRump!
Two doctors in critical condition
Thankfully, Katie Porter recently made sure the test would be free for all Americans for when it is available. Azar, appointed by Trump, previously said the test (and vaccine) would not be free nor accessible to all. Trump also recently tried buy the rights to the future vaccine (and was denied, thank goodness.) Demand better from your government! Stay home, call and email your representives!
How did we go from leader of the free world to the third world? This is shameful. No excuses.
@austeritykills As an ashamed of my govt American I should have put quotation marks “leader of the free world”. Individual People are Great. Organized groups …not so much.
Logan McLean not the Medicare , and that’s gonna be your big downfall, if it already hasn’t
Laura Stevenson… “central player” is a good term. Far better than “leader of the free world”.
And agreed, Donny has muddied the waters with “America first” and “anti-Globalism”.
As a narcissist, he wants to be on the world stage but also wants to appeal to his Base by building physical and virtual walls.
IMHO… His policies have effectively placed America in the same category as a senile old uncle. No one wants him there but we can’t not invite him. We just have to work around it.
Trump… this is another Dumpster fire Donny failure.
To be fair, we currently have Trump, the most corrupt and incompetent POTUS in American History.
America is about to find out how vulnerable a privatised health care system is in a pandemic. There needs to be widespread testing especially for medical personnel, paid sick leave, funding for ventilators etc
@lewis The log Yes, but nothing is on hand to deal with the situation now. Money will be released to start responding to the crisis – in a few weeks or so – but we need testing kits, gloves, masks, ventilators, etc … now.
@Anthony Hewetson Well, if you’re dead you can’t spend profits can you? In our system (Canada) it’s not for profit, it’s break even. We don’t look upon healthcare as a for profit industry, it’s a service and a right. Good luck ‘shopping’ for a doctor and ventilator! Time to stop believing all those GOP lies.
@imiss toronto same in Australia. America now has the perfect storm for a disaster
Sure the public system in Italy is doing much better. Haha. I’ll keep my American system. It is the best. You are being lied to.
The (western) world is about to realise what a bad idea it was to turn healthcare into a commodity.
We would have had a ton of money to help out the people out of work but Trump spent it all on a wall that’s falling down.
He will add two more feet to the wall. That will do it. Good grief Charlie brown.
Don’t forget about that 1.7 billion Obama gave to terrorists.
Don’t forget the tax cuts for big businesses.
@Ruben what about, what about, what about your stupid flag is flying high as ususal. Go lick door knobs.
Closing our borders got U mad?
The US-Numbers are the fastest growing…apart from Italy!!
Although Italy actually tested people… I think the ‘numbers’ will only grow as fast as people are able to be tested. Hard to know how fast it’s really spreading.
You should hope US numbers grow as quickly as possible as testing catches up to reality.
@woss
Italy tested more than 110,000 people so far.
Italy has 60 million inhabitants…
How many tests in the US, a country that has 300 million inhabitants?.
By the way, in Italy tests are free for everyone.
That was sort of my point mate. He was trying to compare the growth in the US with the growth in Italy, but Italy tested everyone. The US is barely testing anyone and still has comparable growth, meaning their true numbers could be a lot higher.
To be fair though, I hear the tests in the US should be free now… if you can actually get one at all…
@woss
I didn’t intend to criticise you: it was just a statement of mine.
Imagine the flu death rate if there were no vaccines
why not accept the who testing kits used all around the worls, this is a crime and the american ruler and military planners are ….what would call what they are…r
Because Jared kushner’s brother is opening up a company that’s going to screen for who should get the testing kits
@I’m a Survivor I hope you are kidding. Things like that only happen long ago, in countries just coming out of colonisation…it is considered corruption, or a crime against the people in some parts of the world.
Too little too late. There is something very very wrong with a system that allows an over-privileged moron to become president!
It’s sad .I think he should be arrested for war crimes. He facked up the entire country.
@lewis The log Get even worse. Now, he is calling it the Chinese Virus and label Asian Americans. He keeps getting lower and lower!!!
Power vacuum at the top of both Establishment parties. Creates a moron with keys to the Whitehouse. Organized crime in office. Who saw that coming???
Or a bunch of idiots to give you the news. Stop watching msnbc and you’ll be fine.
This is what happens when you give the keys of the Whitehouse to an lying conman that couldn’t run a casino..
@AsconaA You should start your own news channel because we would be really smart to believe a random nobody like you. “I don’t take responsibility for anything” Donald Trump 31-13-2020
@AsconaA ha ha ha keep stupid it’s why turd tRumpoo poopoo loves the uneducated.
@AsconaA Nobody with a brain believes you.
This is cheeper than healthcare for all.
Trump is the problem.
We don’t need loans we needed a healthy and educated country.
Little late for that.
That is spot on. America will make Italy look small in comparison.
The virus is a hoax.
@Computer User So its a hoax and people are dying left and right… Did you eat paintchips as a kid or something? I am trying to figure out what led to your brain damage.
Thats when education and healthcare become a business… happy i live in europe
The Nurses,Doctors,First Responders, and Volunteers are the real heroes,Kudos to All of Them!
Not Dr. Anthony Fauci. I want to see him put on a used mask.
Wade Stanton you are living proof that when ignorance begins that it has no boundaries.
@Don Anderson I know better than to tell health care workers to reuse masks. Maybe that is the new definition of ignorance.