Jobless claims continue to swell due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 6.6 Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, totaling 16 million unemployment claims in the past three weeks. Aired on 4/9/2020.
16 Million Total Unemployment Claims Made In The Past Three Weeks | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Doesn’t include Self Employed People
Randy HUTCHINSON wow randy good job. What business do you own?
@Sherrif I thought the whole point of the gig economy was for supplemental income on your own time around other jobs or responsibilities. As far as I can tell, it was never meant to be used as full time like it has been.
@Andrew Baker The problem is the economy is NOT in a good state and hasn’t been for a while now. Unemployment was only that low because full time gig workers (because there wasn’t enough work) existed. In many cases gig jobs are the only jobs people can get, and sadly people fell for the idea that it was supplemental. Doing amazon’s flex gig work was full time because if you weren’t working a shift, you were scrolling through the phone to get a shift.
They claim they can underpay the workers because it’s supplemental, but the reality is a majority of the people doing that job have no other job they can get. The economy is no doing great, it hasn’t been doing great, these companies just have a really good looking statistic. If there weren’t full time gig workers, most people wouldn’t be able to get food or rides to and from work during their strict schedules. If there weren’t full time gig workers the gig’s service would not function. It needs full time workers to actually do anything of value for the customers. So the idea that it’s “supplemental” is foolish. Without the guys and girls living out of their car working 14 hours a day to barely cover their car and food expenditures, the system would collapse.
THE GREATEST AMERICANS, honest ‘boot-strap-democratic’s.’
heroic in many ways, we being a capitalist society.
caveat; unless they succumb to the 7 sins, ie, trumpf.
@Ash Maz True that!! 1099 emplyees will be able to draw unemployment.
This also means many people lost their health insurance. This is why we need a medicare for all systems
Yes, the next sticker shock will be from COBRA asking for their 1200.00/mo to sustain your health insurance
In America the superpower and super economy of the world has the highest medical bill many people die from the hospital bill 😂, Libya free medical and in my country you pay 2 dollar a visit and most of the pills are free
Exactly!
@Teh Chuan where are you from?
I say we all BOYCOTT going to work everyone and demand the government give us free healthcare or we will not go back to wrk they cnt lock everyone up. We are sheep to scare to make a sound because they got us dependent working 9-5 and when that stops they control us more . The more we dependent on them the more they control us.
I haven’t even done mine yet because the website keeps crashing.
@Chief Keef And there you have it Ladies and Gentlemen , the reason why the US of A is going down the tubes … Drake is your typical trumpie , arrogant , stupid and full of loathing for himself and his countrypersons …
@Pucus Mallanti Can I have fries with that
Try it at 11pm (your time zone).
Plot twist: they intentionally made the website fragile so that not many people file applications in there…
Same here
It’s like you almost have a broken oligarchy in place that loves money over people, ya know?
IKR
Night Hawk Stop being a wuss.
@Jay Hova how is he being a wuss if he’s right?
American has always been an oligarchy they prioritize business more then anything else and look what happened because they didn’t want to fix an underlying problem a recession of this magnitude was bound to happen. the Corona virus just speeded it up.
It’s not “almost”, it is actually an oligarchy running the country.
Just suspend EVERY BILL. Its time the government bails out the everyday joe just like they have bailed out the BIG CORPORATIONS. The country is already in debt.
@RFI-Crypto Lab it’s really not an asset if you had to borrow money to buy it. Yes, repossession is possible when you dont pay back your obligations.
“USDEBTCLOCK.ORG” it’s real, and it’s live.
@Randy Cleveland 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 at incredibly low rates and then they don’t pay taxes. No one with a functioning brain is going to defend what Amazon, etc do to their workers and the American people because they DON’T PAY ANY TAXES.The system is rigged folks, against US!
@Randy Cleveland 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 RIIIIGHT….
@Stuck N. Derplahoma So in your mind you dont think Amazon pays any taxes? OMG, can you please take off the tinfoil hat!
Not only was I laid off my job, I was also denied unemployment twice already. Here in Indiana unemployment was on lockdown or something not really sure! when my boss told the team and I the layoff was temporary and to apply online for unemployment, the denial was 2 to 3 days after that.
Sorry To Read Yo Testimony But Blessed Be It Will Get Better.
Good luck man you deserve those benefits more than a billionaire who will probably buy your house if you have to foreclose with the money the Gov gave them.
@N Vannote well aren’t you the debbie downer?
@Lester Manley I say we all unite and overthrow the government it’s now or never. Before these happened we were like cattle going in circles 9-5 and they were happy because made there wallets fat with profits and now that we are down on our luck they take advantage of the situation by treating us worse than cattle. We need to overthrow the government come up with the new system or will be back to these b.s again and again
@Chick Cortez if it were only that easy. I know this sounds like old hack, the way is started with voter participation at the lowest levels, block by block, and dialogue with one another. How many know their road commissioner, local council members, etc.? Taxation without representation.
I lost my job due to the virus and don’t know when I’m able to go back to work I filed unemployment only to get denied I don’t understand so they can keep their money they need it more than I apparently
I’m in the same boat. I was the 1st to go due to being a restaurant. People are arguing it’s too early to be release, but need to understand we can’t stay inside forever. I say wait till June,cause those who had it can’t get it again
Btw this is your money & you can file for appeal you will be paid retroactively.
Keep applying, contacting your unemployment office. The denials are coming up in all states due to the heavy population of people trying to file claims.
Tell them you are Hispanic.
Why did you get denied?
I hope americans citizens begin to realize that We, are the economy. The 1%, along with central banks, have duped us out of our true power for much to long now. We need to seize this moment and take our power back. We are Americas most important resource. It’s time to show it.
@trans am good for you. You must be enjoying yourself right now. Did you get your one time payment $1000 stimulus check yet? Don’t invest it all in one place. Maybe try and rent a room in one of Trumps hotels with it!
lololol
In United States if you protest against the government the military will lock down the place and empty their guns, free Assange
@Teh Chuan people underestimate that a majority of the military have family all over the country. It’s a new era. There would be many powerful individuals within the military that wouldn’t allow certain things to happen unnecessarily. This ain’t China. Or Russia. Although it seems the trump administration (or individuals in trumps admin…) would like it to be!
When you say “seize” and “power” you reveal your misunderstanding of the situation. The relationship between the Consumer and The Supplier is a symbiosis and while we would like to see the system favor us more you have to realize how dependent we are on this system. Food logistics is massive enterprise; very few people have put in the effort to insure independence. Even the preppers get their supplies from system. Kroger has 34 supermarket chains and 2800 stores. I shouldn’t have to say anything more than “Walmart” or even “toilet paper”. Be very careful what threats you make or how far you take it. We have to carefully adjust the system – I try very hard to make this point gun proponents – this “relationship” can’t be changed by waving guns in people’s faces and threatening violence. There’s no real way to seize your power; but there is a way to influence the system.
A capitalist country without a plan or health care fails in pandemic? Shock.
Noah Jackson oh okay,ignore the war lords,corrupt governments,civil wars,and illegal mining trades going on😂. So smart
Jay Ham show me where our gdp,infant mortality rates,civil war,or any other metric that reflects the United States is all of a sudden “third world”
@Jesse Roberts I’d say the incoherent and impotent response to the global pandemic we are currently experiencing, at least shows that we are not a ‘ top tier ‘ country.. By far. Only 38,000 tested in my state. How many in yours?
Jesse Roberts when the rich keep getting richer and the poor keep getting poorer. That’s a sign this country is going downhill
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_with_universal_health_care
but..the stock market just had a record run……hmmmmm
Tomorrow is my birthday ! I will be 59 and I will apply for unemployment for the very first time.
I will be 65 in two days, happy birthday! I wish I can say that. I remember sitting in the LONG LONG LONG unemployment lines in the early 1980’s waiting for RONNY S TRICKLE DOWN ECONOMICS!!
Thank you happy birthday to you also ! yeah I got my first job when I was 16 . I’ve never been without work I have always found a better job before I quit the one I was at . I’ve been at my present company for 30 years I’ve been very lucky ! so filing for unemployment will be a first .
Remember when these people where laughing at Yang and his UBI 🤔
@Jay Hova Problem is… when the virus is over and the country opens back up… how many people will get their jobs back, and how many will struggle in the melee?
@BluntCruiseChronicles These people are still laughing at Yang and his UTI😂
@Billy Dee Cig It’s UBI dude, and the people laughing are just the people that think their job is safe.
Pretty much any gamer knows that every job can be handled by an AI, it’s just a matter of effort.
@Sherrif My acronym was intentional…look it up.😂
@Billy Dee Cig don’t have to look up bad jokes
“The unemployment numbers are irrellevent.”
-Steve McMuffin
And you too
16 million jobless claims and the stock market is climbing… Blows my mind.
The Feds keep on giving it a Boast, can you say HYPER INFLATION!!
The rich are getting richer because they stole your country’s government.
Yep, top guys are buying stocks.
N Vannote they really did a while ago too… federal reserve… smh
Their already talking about another stimulus bill & not 1 working American has seen a dime of the 1st one🤦♂️
And you can bet the next gives the people who dont need it all the money and the ones who do need it get scraps just like the first.
@N Vannote Yeah, lets give the airlines, who did all those risky stock buybacks, 50 mil to cover for their mistake.
But we can’t give workers who were non-essential anything because, you know, they made the mistake of having a job that got shut down.
TheeKidd Unknown hopefully we see it starting next week
Sherrif it’s not just that also. Jobs that are considered essentially such as mine being a auto mechanic aren’t making any money either. Due to people being out of work and needing to save up because no unemployment checks are coming in, we aren’t able to make money. So our management has been sending ppl home and doing temporary layoffs. This is effecting everyone and the government is doing a horrible job at fixing it.
So Dopenfuhrer has cut off funding for testing Americans for COVID-19. Can’t wait til he cuts off unemployment, SNAP, WIC, etc and says, “You’re on your own.” during a global pandemic
We’ve been on our own from the start.
Gotta love every time the republicans weasel their way into power they always do nothing but line their pockets with taxpayer money, then tank the economy…..2008 ring a bell?….
Trump working his magic again, the same that he used in his casino’s, Trump University and his bed bug ridden hotels, where only lobbyists and foreign dictators book rooms because it is required to speak to him.
All of the death & poverty in this country, and we’re just 3 weeks in.
come on, death and poverty it all you export
In all fairness…the virus broke 4 months ago
Ben Grimm yes it did but business were still open and making money. With everything closing down and unemployment checks not coming in it has gotten much worse.
@FTTBALL I hear ya….i have called unemployment 500 plus times. It’s busy.
“I really don’t care. Do you?” – Russian operative Melania Trump
Lol – “Let them eat cake…”? Some of the plutocrats have expressed concern that pitchforks are coming. The problem is that if we go toward anarchy the violence won’t touch the people capable of changing the system.
@Francis Davis – Then the anarchy and violence must be brought to them.